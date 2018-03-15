Halsey Releases A Soulful Remix Of ‘Alone’ Featuring Big Sean And Stefflon Don

#Big Sean
03.15.18 1 hour ago

From Sean Don to Stefflon Don, it seems like there’s a whole lot of Don stuff going on in Halsey’s latest single, a rework of “Alone” from her 2017 sophomore album, Hopeless Fountain Kingdom. The soulful, sampled beat was already perfect for rap verse from somebody and Big Sean and Steff do it justice in spades with a pair of contrasting verses that bridge the gap between hip-hop, pop, and dancehall.

The single, a breezy missive to an ex-flame not to take Halsey for granted, was already a huge hit from last year, with nearly 20 million streams across multiple platforms, but the addition of Big Sean — a frequent collaborator of Halsey’s honey G-Eazy — the song takes on new dimension and extends its shelf life. Stefflon Don also raises her profile quite a bit as the intriguing newcomer. Her verse will turn a lot of heads in the direction of the UK product’s island-inflected patter after her previous standout appearance with Lil Yachty on “Better” from his debut, Teenage Emotions.

The outspoken Halsey has laid low on the music front since the release of Hopeless Fountain Kingdom, but has remained unafraid to speak out against perceived injustices against marginalized people. After spending much of 2017 taking her fellow musicians to task for their missteps, she received an “Outstanding Music Artist” nomination from the 2018 GLAAD Awards for Hopeless, and is making her big screen debut this year as the voice of Wonder Woman in the Teen Titans Go! animated film along with Yachty as Green Lantern.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Big Sean
TAGSBig SeanhalseyHopeless Fountain KingdomStefflon Don

The RX

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 9 hours ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 1 week ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 1 week ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 1 week ago 12 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP