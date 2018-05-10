Getty Image

It goes without saying that Kanye West has burned some bridges with his recent comments about Donald Trump and slavery. It the very least, he’s temporarily closed them: Radio stations don’t want to play his music for the time being, some friends unfollowed him on Twitter, and now, some of his collaborators don’t feel that comfortable working with him at the moment.

In a new Esquire interview, Talib Kweli talks about his relationship with Kanye, and says that he’d have a hard time hitting the studio with him in light of the things Kanye has been saying: