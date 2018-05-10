Talib Kweli Says Kanye West Would Be ‘Difficult’ To Work With Now After His Recent Comments

05.10.18

It goes without saying that Kanye West has burned some bridges with his recent comments about Donald Trump and slavery. It the very least, he’s temporarily closed them: Radio stations don’t want to play his music for the time being, some friends unfollowed him on Twitter, and now, some of his collaborators don’t feel that comfortable working with him at the moment.

In a new Esquire interview, Talib Kweli talks about his relationship with Kanye, and says that he’d have a hard time hitting the studio with him in light of the things Kanye has been saying:

“I would find it difficult working with Kanye on music right now with his position on Trump and Candace Owens and his repeating white supremacist lines on black-on-black crime and slavery is a choice. I love him as a man, and I love him as an artist, but I would find it difficult co-signing him right now until he walks some of that stuff back.”

