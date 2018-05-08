Getty Image

The Scoreboard is Uproxx Music’s bi-monthly look at who is putting points on the board and who is taking major Ls in the music world over the past couple weeks.

The last time I was writing about Kanye West in this space, just two weeks ago, the world was a different place. Kanye was just writing his philosophy book on Twitter, sharing photos of Yeezy stuff, and not really offending anybody. Now, Kanye is a full-blown conservative (or at least a conservative sympathizer), and in present times, that’s perhaps not the best way to endear yourself to the masses.

Inversely, Donald Glover is firing on every last cylinder, doing everything right and racking up the wins in multiple areas of existence. Deadpool also found his sarcastic, bitingly witty way into the music world, Dr. Dre faces off with an actual doctor, and Smash Mouth has advice for DJ Khaled about… oral intimacy.

Win: A Donald everybody can get behind

Getty Image

Since Yeezy Season lasted a total of maybe a week before it blew up in Kanye’s face, it looks like it’s now Gambino Season. First, Glover was a complete delight as host and musical guest on Saturday Night Live, starring in sketches addressing his role in the upcoming Star Wars movie, Migos going to therapy to talk through their Lambo-related issues, and, yes, Kanye’s tweets (and A Quiet Place).

On the Gambino side of things, he premiered a pair of new songs on the show, and also shared a creative, satirical, and entertaining-as-hell video for “This Is America.” Overall, it makes me happy to see the guy I found on Youtube ten years ago as part of Derrick Comedy while vainly searching for my own name doing so darn well today (*sips $22 artisan coffee* “I knew him before he was cool”).

It’s a good time to be Donald Glover.

Loss: I miss the old Kanye

YouTube

It’s not a good time to be Kanye West.

Here’s a list of what he’s been up to in the past couple weeks: He tweeted positive things about Donald Trump. He fired his management team. He called Trump his “brother.” He promised new music. A lot of friends unfollowed him. He freestyled about slave ships while wearing a MAGA hat. He dropped one song that was poopy nonsense, and another that was a political discussion. He talked with Charlamagne The God for two hours. He said some wild stuff at the TMZ office. For the most part, that’s about it.

If Kanye’s feelings about all of this is genuine, then it remains to be seen what this means for his career. If this is actually some sort of ironic artistic expression (as many have theorized) or promotional ploy, I, um… I don’t think it’s working. Forget pushing his new music: Radio stations are so fed up that they’re refusing to play his old music. If you can’t get people to listen to the stuff they already know they like, then good luck with the new stuff, bud.

Win: Deadpool, live and on stage

FOX

Now for some refreshingly pure news: Celine Dion is a living legend, and Deadpool is foul-mouthed and fun, and together, they make for a fun music video. While Dion sings her Deadpool 2 soundtrack cut “Ashes,” Deadpool dances around on stage, and by dances, I mean really dances. Like, Dancing With The Stars-level stuff: Not like Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, but like one of the professionals (which makes sense because it wasn’t actually Ryan Reynolds dancing, but a Cirque du Soleil choreographer). For real, though, this video could have been just as entertaining if it actually was Reynolds trying to do the same moves seen in the clip, and instead flopping around on the stage with all the grace of Kanye’s return to Twitter.