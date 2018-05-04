In light of his recent comments in support of Donald Trump and slavery, Kanye West is in some hot water with virtually every non-Republican. A bunch of his famous friends unfollowed him on Twitter, and he’s drawn more involved reactions from people like Questlove, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend, Frank Ocean, and TMZ’s Van Lathan. The backlash is even getting to the point now that you might not hear his music on the radio as much anymore, as stations are beginning to ban his music from their airwaves.
Morning duo BIGG and Shay Shay of Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce just announced that at least for the time being, they will not be playing Kanye’s songs, or even songs he appears on. Shay Shay says he’s not sure when he’ll want to play Kanye’s music again, telling the Detroit Free Press, “That’s what it is right now. We need a break. I think it’s a gut feeling of when we’ll be able to feel comfortable playing it again, when we’ll want to hear it again, and more importantly, when will our listeners want to hear it again.”
Are these people fucking stupid? Why not just do it without making grandiose statements? They are doing the exact opposite of hurting him.
Because it’s a publicity stunt, not a stand. When they cave, and they will cave, there will be no media release.
Can’t wait for all the conservative dipshits to start whining that these radio stations are silencing Kanye’s freedom of speech.
Murderer: your music gets played
Pedophile: your music gets played
Say something that Liberals don’t like: BANNED
Why can’t those fucking goddamn shitty conservatives be tolerant and rational like us!?
There you are! Knew it wouldn’t take long.
Bitterpeace you are the most dangerous kind of asshole: one who knows he’s wrong and doesn’t give a fuck.
Bitterpeace didn’t comment in this entire article. Look who’s wrong now.
*wink!
>There you are! Knew it wouldn’t take long.
I predicted that you would reply to my comment by saying something really stupid!! I’m right again! That means I win!
Internet Politics Debate Champion 2018
I wasn’t debating you. I was ridiculing you, calling you a bum.
Uh, they are, and your comment is just preventive measures/damage control. Just another example of the fine tolerant left
Where are all the left leaning hypocrite masterminds to explain how this encourages diversity?
We like to tell losers to shut up.
So shut up.
Rofl you’re a child. Only six more years of this shit and you can go back to just being a blackout drunk!
Person who uses “Rofl” calls someone else a child.
I do agree with not rewarding stupidity and Kardashian style publicity stunts (CONTROVERSY! SHOCK! I swear, they are the Vince Russo’s of reality television, which is a new kind of low), this is not how it should be done. Just stop playing it, and frankly, see if anyone notices, and catalog it. So when the label comes calling, asking why it’s not being played, you can say, well, no one requested it. Kayne is a good music man, but as a rapper, not that good.
@Squat Cobbler (no cry) “We like to tell losers to shut up.”
You lost the House
You lost the Senate
You lost the Presidency
You lost the Supreme Court
You lost the Governors
You lost the State Legislature
That makes you a LOSER. Take your own advice, genius!
Maybe we’ll all get lucky and Art will hang himself after the 2018 midterms don’t go his way.
Did you just call for the death of a commenter here?
Uproxx: The High Road to Equality!
Ah, the old kill yourself comeback. The sign of a genius, like picking green.
Nearly on par with “shut up”.
Lol, you guys set the standard for the high road, I could never hope to approach the quality of your posts! I’m especially fond of Whatitiz’s posts where he waxes philosophic on what female celebrities he’d like to fuck. Keep setting the example, gentlemen!
I’m one of the left-leaning progressives that the Tad Trickles of our board like to rail against, and here’s my opinion of this situation:
Kanye’s political opinions are, in my opinion, under-educated and poorly formed as a result. But they are his opinions and he has a right to express them. Conversely, the various radio shows that are choosing not to play his music have the right to express their opinion by removing his music from their playlists. That said, I think their reaction (not playing Kanye’s music) is also not something I happen to disagree with.