In light of his recent comments in support of Donald Trump and slavery, Kanye West is in some hot water with virtually every non-Republican. A bunch of his famous friends unfollowed him on Twitter, and he’s drawn more involved reactions from people like Questlove, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend, Frank Ocean, and TMZ’s Van Lathan. The backlash is even getting to the point now that you might not hear his music on the radio as much anymore, as stations are beginning to ban his music from their airwaves.

Morning duo BIGG and Shay Shay of Detroit’s 105.1 The Bounce just announced that at least for the time being, they will not be playing Kanye’s songs, or even songs he appears on. Shay Shay says he’s not sure when he’ll want to play Kanye’s music again, telling the Detroit Free Press, “That’s what it is right now. We need a break. I think it’s a gut feeling of when we’ll be able to feel comfortable playing it again, when we’ll want to hear it again, and more importantly, when will our listeners want to hear it again.”