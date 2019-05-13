Lil Uzi Vert Announced That He Finished The Last Song From His Upcoming Album

05.13.19

One of the biggest uncertainties in hip-hop in 2019 has been the status of Lil Uzi Vert’s career and upcoming music. In January, he announced his retirement from music, writing on Instagram, “I wanna take the time out to say I thank each and every one of my supporters but I’m done with Music. I deleted everything. I wanna be normal.” However, that retirement didn’t last long, and now the rapper has announced that his next album is officially finished.

He performed at the Rolling Loud festival this weekend, and he said on stage, “I ain’t gonna lie: the other night, I finished the last song to the album. So y’all ready for this motherf*cking album?” He didn’t mention Eternal Atake, his upcoming album, by name, but that is presumably the project he was talking about.

In March, Generation Now said Eternal Atake was finished, so now it appears that was inaccurate. Not long after that, Lil Uzi Vert joined the Roc Nation roster and leaked his own song “Free Uzi” (which was then pulled from streaming services). More recently, he politely asked Megan Thee Stallion if she would collaborate, so it’s possible that those two linked up and whatever they made together is the song that Lul Uzi Vert just completed.

