It appears Lil Uzi Vert could be coming out of retirement after all. Back in January, the 24-year-old rapper posted a photo to his Instagram story claiming that he’s “done with music” and had “deleted everything.” Now, a representative from Lil Uzi’s label says his new album, Eternal Atake, is finished and ready to be dropped. It’s just up to the rapper to decide the album’s release date.

DJ Drama, the co-founder of Lil Uzi Vert’s record label Generation Now, said in an Instagram comment that the album has been cleared and ready for release. The veteran DJ commented on a post by DJ Akademiks captioned “@ someone you’d sacrifice To get the new Uzi album .” DJ Drama replied with confirmation that Lil Uzi Vert has both his and the label’s co-owner Don Cannon’s permission to move ahead. “Uzi should put out EA tomorrow or any day he wants,” Drama wrote. “He has me and Cannon’s total support and blessings to drop it.”

Fans have been anticipating the rapper’s sophomore album Eternal Atake since it was announced last July. However, despite his previous claims that he’s gone into retirement, Lil Uzi Vert teased an unreleased song in an Instagram live video just a week ago. DJ Drama’s claims and Lil Uzi Vert’s Instagram teaser could be a promising sign that fans will get to hear all of Eternal Atake very soon.