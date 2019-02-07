Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

It went slightly overlooked last year, but Mike Will Made-It’s intense soundtrack to Creed II featured some of the Atlanta producer’s most rollicking production and a star-stuffed tracklist that proved he remains the current king of the rap posse cut. In the video for Creed II single “Runnin’,” which you can watch above, the Dirty South superstar heads up north for a high speed New York tour of Harlem and Queens, guided by the song’s feature artists, ASAP Rocky (probably the most perfect feature for a song from a Rocky sequel ever), Nicki Minaj, and ASAP Ferg.

The video follows Mike and gang as they take over a Harlem deli counter on a late-night food run with the ASAP Mob, complete with wheelie-popping ATVs, then on over to Queens, where Queen Nicki stunts in a parking lot with her squad. The beat, which strains a string orchestra to its frenetic breaking point with dramatic trumpets and Swizz Beatz-esque vocal ad-libs, provides a percussive soundtrack for the group’s high-speed boasts.

In 2019, it looks like Mike will be taking a short break from the elaborate posse cuts that he’s proven to be a master of to switch back to pop production for Miley Cyrus’ upcoming album. Meanwhile, ASAP Rocky will continue his Injured Generation tour and make an appearance at SXSW for a panel on design.