Interscope

In under a decade, Mike Will Made-It has arguably made himself a legend in hip-hop, defining an era of music with his versatile, synth-driven soundscapes. He can go for the top 40 melodies as he did on Kendrick Lamar’s “Humble” and Beyonce’s “Formation.” He can craft futuristic, murky production like his work with Future, rhythmic like his collaborations with Beyonce and Ear Drummers artists Rae Sremmurd, and gritty like his collaborations with Gucci Mane that helped him become a household name. He showed as much on 2017’s Ransom 2. Now, he’s getting the chance to put that versatility to use in a major way as the executive producer of the Creed II soundtrack for Metro Goldwyn Mayer (MGM).

The news was announced today via press release which states that “Mike Will will collaborate with (Creed II star) Michael B. Jordan, Caple Jr., Creed II composer Lugwig Göransson and music supervisors Fam Rothstein and Jen Malone directly for the soundtrack.” Mike follows up behind several artists tabbed to curate soundtracks for popular movies, including Kendrick Lamar, who helped curate the Black Panther soundtrack, and Future, who was involved in the soundtrack for the modern adaptation of Super Fly. It’s no surprise that Mike has provided highlights for both artists.