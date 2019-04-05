Getty Image

Eric Holder, the man accused of killing Nipsey Hussle, has pleaded “not guilty” to charges of murder and attempted murder at his arraignment yesterday, according to NPR. Holder also secured the aid of Christopher Darden, who prosecuted the OJ Simpson trial in the mid-1990s, as his defense lawyer. Holder is charged with one count of murder, two counts of attempted murder and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

Nipsey Hussle was standing in the parking lot of his Marathon clothing store in the Hyde Park/Crenshaw district of LA with two other men when police say Holder approached the trio with a handgun, firing multiple shots. The two men with Nipsey were wounded, while the rapper was reported dead at the hospital. Nipsey’s brother Sam arrived later, watching paramedics attempt to save Nipsey before loading him into an ambulance to move him to the hospital. He died on the way.

The site of the shooting later became the focal point for memorials for the fallen hometown hero, as it had for his business operations. The Marathon store was a symbol of Nipsey’s entire philosophy — the marathon of pursuing one’s goals, rather than sprinting and becoming tired. Police have increased security precautions in the area over concerns of possible reprisals, but LA’s notorious street gangs instead came together in unity to honor Nipsey’s legacy of nonviolence and brotherhood.

Nipsey Hussle is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.