Getty Image

Although Nipsey Hussle was best known as a musician, community leader, and entrepreneur, he made no secret of his membership in the notorious Rollin 60s Neighborhood Crips Los Angeles street gang. However, far from using his affiliation as a marketing tool or glorifying street life, Nipsey used his own story to encourage others to find another route for self-expression and self-love, which are often two of the main reasons for youth to join gangbang culture. As a show of his leadership and a tribute to his memory, LA’s street gangs organized a unity meeting to show solidarity with one another and Nipsey’s philosophy of non-violence and community building.

Instagram user @marquisdiamond, a local nightclub promoter and businessperson, posted a photo from the meeting of representatives from the largest and most infamous LA gangs all gathered into one place in the name of unity and nonviolence. The photo is a fitting tribute to the legacy of Nipsey Hussle, who often crossed color lines to work with other affiliated artists from all over the Los Angeles area, including Bloods like The Game, who was visibly distraught by news of Nipsey’s death, and YG, with whom he collaborated on “Last Time That I Checc’d” from his most recent and final album, the Grammy-nominated Victory Lap.

At the time of his death, Nipsey was scheduled to speak with the LAPD’s commissioner on strategies to reduce gang violence. It looks like even without that meeting, he was able to affect the desired change, if only for one night.

