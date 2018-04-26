Getty Image

Kanye West’s promo run for his upcoming G.O.O.D. Music releases continues with, of all outlets, TMZ. Last night Ye invited TMZ chief Harvey Levin to Yeezy’s Calabasas, offices. He played ten unreleased songs featuring himself and previously teased collaborators Nas, Kid Cudi, Pusha T and Teyana Taylor.

But the only proof that this random meeting took place is a 48-second freestyle, filmed by Harvey himself, where Kanye raps about slave ships as he wears his beloved “Make America Great Again” hat. “Spaceships,” this isn’t.

Hopped off the Amistad and made ‘I’m a God’

It’s always a lituation when I’m involved

See, I say what I say when the mic is off

Parents are the strippers, strip kids of their confidence

Teach white dominance, question your common sense

See I’ve been washed in tradition and I’ma rinse

TMZ reported this week that Kanye parted ways with manager Scooter Braun, as unnamed sources called him “erratic.” Kanye responded, tweeting, “Harvey Levin of TMZ your [sic] hearing from your future president. Let’s be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered.”

Harvey Levin of TMZ your hearing from your future president. Let's be friends. Please never use the word erratic to describe a person who is economically and psychologically empowered — KANYE WEST (@kanyewest) April 25, 2018

President Donald Trump would certainly be pleased to see Kanye “sticking to his guns” with his choice in apparel. Trump elaborated on their relationship this morning, in a Fox And Friends that also cited Chance The Rapper’s controversial tweet in support of Kanye:

“I have known Kanye for a little bit, and I get along with Kanye. I get along with a lot of people, frankly. Kanye looks and he sees black unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country. He sees Hispanic unemployment at the lowest it’s been in the history of our country. He sees, by the way, female unemployment, women unemployment and the lowest it’s been, and now almost 19 years. He sees that and he’s smart. He says, ‘You know what, Trump is doing a much better job than the Democrats did.'”

Watch Trump’s Fox And Friends interview below.