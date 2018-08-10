Listen To Quavo’s Thumping 3-Track ‘Huncho Bubba’ EP Here

Quality Control

Migos are on the eve of their Three Amigos North America tour with Drake, but that doesn’t mean they can’t release new music. Fresh off the heels of his appearance on DJ Khaled’s “No Brainer,” Quavo has just dropped off Huncho Bubba, a three-pack of songs to appetize Migos fans. The trio of “Workin Me,” “Lamb Talk,” and “Bubblegum” show Quavo at his best, unleashing his quick-tongued flow over thumping production. Quavo announced the three songs with what has become the standard star rapper marketing plan – a tweet with just hours notice. He simply tweeted, “D R O P P I N N E W D R I P,” which led some to speculate on whether we would be getting a new Migos album, similar to The Carters dropping Everything Is Love while on their On The Run II tour.

Quavo then dropped a trailer on Instagram that showed him cruising through what may be his native Atlanta in a Lamborghini as a narrator pontificated on the “upper echelon” of sports cars. Quavo is already on the upper echelon of hip-hop, as is LeBron James, who posted himself dancing to a couple of the tracks on his Instagram story.

The new Los Angeles Laker stirred anticipation for the project on Twitter, and now they can dance along with him. You can stream the three tracks below: