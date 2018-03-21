Migos And Drake’s ‘Walk It Talk It’ Video Director Daps Says He Was Impressed With Offset’s Dance Moves

#Drake
03.21.18 1 min ago

Instagram

Drake’s charitable “God’s Plan” video was by far the biggest hip-hop video of the year so far – and it’s pretty cool that he’s in the closest runner up: The “Walk It Talk It” collab with Migos. Though the energetic track is very of the times, the Daps-directed music video takes the four stars back to the seventies in a Soul Train-themed visual. Daps spoke with Billboard today and dished on the video. “Walk It Talk It” follows up Migos’ cheeky “Stir Fry” video, which showed the trio as heroes in a Kung Fu flick. The Culture II rappers pulled off their roles well in “Stir Fry” — and Daps said that dedication was continued on the latest video.

“We were the ones — the background cast, the extras, the production team — we were the ones that were laughing,” Daps said. “Migos and Drake? They were getting it. They were really in character.” Daps also says that Drake and his team came up with the idea for his jheri curl getup, but wanted to make sure everyone else had similar decor. “Me and him did speak on the phone prior to the shoot, and he let me know, ‘Hey, look, I’m wearing a Jheri curl, so I hope everyone is wearing afros too.’ I was like, yeah, we’re going in.”

Perhaps no one went in like Offset, who showed off dance moves that were a far cry from his trap-a-minute musical persona. Daps says he know he had it in him, though:

“I’m not going to lie, one time I saw a YouTube video where he was doing.. not the Macarena, but some kind of salsa dancing,” he remembered. “And I was like — ‘Wait, this isn’t wack. It looks good.’ So I knew he could move, but when he started popping and locking I was like, ‘Oh, shit!’ This is the first time I’ve seen him dance like this. Apparently Offset is the fucking best dancer in the whole world and no one knew about it.”

Around The Web

TOPICS#Drake
TAGSdapsDrakeMigosOffsetwalk it talk it

The RX

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

Jack White Gets Weird (And Has Actual Fun!) On His Very Good New Album

03.21.18 6 hours ago
Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

Yo La Tengo’s Masterful New Album And The Challenge Of Old Bands Finding New Ways To Be Great

03.15.18 6 days ago
Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 2 weeks ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 2 weeks ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 2 weeks ago 12 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP