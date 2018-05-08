Shoreline Mafia Gets A Big-Budget Update For Their Raucous ‘Musty’ Video After Signing To Atlantic

05.08.18

Los Angeles quartet Shoreline Mafia just inked a deal with Atlantic Records and to celebrate, they’ve released the official video for their first single under the new regime, “Musty.” The original video released in 2017, garnered 15 million views, bringing the raucous, West Coast youth group tons of well-deserved underground love and a heaping dose of major label attention.

The group, comprised of four rappers — OhGeesy (real name: Alejandro Coranza), Rob Vicious (Robert Maggee), Fenix (Fenix Rypinski), and Master Kato (Malik Carson) — followed up with a successful, independent mixtape titled ShorelineDoThatShit. Fueled by the propulsive percussion of LA producer Ron-Ron, who also created bangers for the likes of Drakeo The Ruler and 03 Greedo, the tape introduced the world to the group’s rebellious attitude and laid-back, caustically witty raps.

The rowdy bunch has their sights set on greater success in 2018, with a spate of planned festival appearances and a headline tour, “Off The Xtras,” elevating their profile throughout the coming months. In May, they’ll be storming Miami for the Rolling Loud Festival and taking over the Billboard Hot 100 Music Festival for two dates in August. See below for their full touring schedule.

Shoreline Mafia’s as-yet-untitled debut LP from Atlantic Records is coming soon.

Atlantic Records

