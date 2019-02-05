Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld is jam-packed with features, but one of the biggest standouts of the album is Don Toliver, Travis’ new protege and latest signee to his Cactus Jack record label. The two appear together on “Can’t Say,” the Wondagurl-produced rumination on getting high and pulling women, Travis’ two favorite topics. The dreamlike video for “Can’t Say” arrived today and it’s a fitting debut for the Houstonian newcomer Toliver alongside his mentor Travis, with a typical blend of fantastical elements and down-home Houston culture.

The video is directed by Nathalie Canguilhem and produced by Saint Laurent, featuring styling entirely from the popular couture brand designed by Anthony Vaccarello. It features Travis standing on a moving motorcycle with a fleet of fellow cyclists popping wheelies behind him, a herd of horses running down an empty tunnel, a pack of Travis clones cruising in glowing go-karts, and a hefty helping of religious iconography juxtaposing Travis and Don’s revelry with Christ imagery, right down to a nude woman hanging on a neon-lined crucifix dotted with speakers. It’s a lot to take in, just like the other videos from Astroworld, which include “Sicko Mode” and “Yosemite.”

Travis is fresh off a performance of “Sicko Mode,” sans Drake, at the Super Bowl, where he received an intro from Spongebob Squarepants. He is currently the second leg of his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, which continues to the end of March.