Travis Scott’s Dreamlike ‘Can’t Say’ Video Has Go-Karts, Horses, And Some Impressive Motorcycle Tricks

Hip-Hop Editor
02.05.19

Travis Scott‘s Astroworld is jam-packed with features, but one of the biggest standouts of the album is Don Toliver, Travis’ new protege and latest signee to his Cactus Jack record label. The two appear together on “Can’t Say,” the Wondagurl-produced rumination on getting high and pulling women, Travis’ two favorite topics. The dreamlike video for “Can’t Say” arrived today and it’s a fitting debut for the Houstonian newcomer Toliver alongside his mentor Travis, with a typical blend of fantastical elements and down-home Houston culture.

The video is directed by Nathalie Canguilhem and produced by Saint Laurent, featuring styling entirely from the popular couture brand designed by Anthony Vaccarello. It features Travis standing on a moving motorcycle with a fleet of fellow cyclists popping wheelies behind him, a herd of horses running down an empty tunnel, a pack of Travis clones cruising in glowing go-karts, and a hefty helping of religious iconography juxtaposing Travis and Don’s revelry with Christ imagery, right down to a nude woman hanging on a neon-lined crucifix dotted with speakers. It’s a lot to take in, just like the other videos from Astroworld, which include “Sicko Mode” and “Yosemite.”

Travis is fresh off a performance of “Sicko Mode,” sans Drake, at the Super Bowl, where he received an intro from Spongebob Squarepants. He is currently the second leg of his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here tour, which continues to the end of March.

Around The Web

TAGSAstroworldCan't SayDon ToliverTravis Scott

Listen To This

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth That You Should Be Listening To

02.05.19 6 hours ago 27 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

02.04.19 17 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

02.04.19 1 day ago
The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

The Music Podcasts You Should Be Listening To Right Now

02.01.19 4 days ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

02.01.19 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

Crate-Digging: FonFon Ru, Nappy Nina, And More Bandcamp Albums From January 2018

01.31.19 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP