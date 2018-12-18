Travis Scott has announced the second leg of his Astroworld tour, which kicks off January 25 in Vancouver and concludes March 24 in Charlotte. The well-received first leg of the tour started last month in Baltimore and ends this Wednesday, December 19 in Los Angeles and included Travis’ Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston. Three shows that were postponed from the original tour have been rescheduled, but the press release announcing the updates doesn’t mention whether or not opener Trippie Redd will be continuing to tour with Travis after parting ways with the tour earlier this month due to reported production issues.
See below for the full list of dates.
01/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena
01/27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center
01/29 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome
02/4 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
02/6 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
02/8 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum
02/11 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
02/13 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
02/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center
02/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
02/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse
02/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
02/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
02/24 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
02/26 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center
02/28 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center
03/2 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
03/3 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
03/5 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
03/7 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
03/9 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
03/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
03/14 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena
03/15 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center
03/17 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
03/20 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
03/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
03/24 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
