Getty Image

Travis Scott has announced the second leg of his Astroworld tour, which kicks off January 25 in Vancouver and concludes March 24 in Charlotte. The well-received first leg of the tour started last month in Baltimore and ends this Wednesday, December 19 in Los Angeles and included Travis’ Astroworld Festival in his hometown of Houston. Three shows that were postponed from the original tour have been rescheduled, but the press release announcing the updates doesn’t mention whether or not opener Trippie Redd will be continuing to tour with Travis after parting ways with the tour earlier this month due to reported production issues.

See below for the full list of dates.

01/25 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

01/27 — Portland, OR @ Moda Center

01/29 — Tacoma, WA @ Tacoma Dome

02/4 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

02/6 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

02/8 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Forum

02/11 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

02/13 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

02/17 — Kansas City, MO @ Sprint Center

02/18 — St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

02/20 — Indianapolis, IN @ Bankers Life Fieldhouse

02/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

02/22 — Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

02/24 — Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

02/26 — State College, PA @ Bryce Jordan Center

02/28 — Buffalo, NY @ KeyBank Center

03/2 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

03/3 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

03/5 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

03/7 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

03/9 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

03/12 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

03/14 — Jacksonville, FL @ Jacksonville Veterans Memorial Arena

03/15 — Orlando, FL @ Amway Center

03/17 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena

03/20 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

03/22 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

03/24 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center