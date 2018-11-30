Watch Travis Scott’s Nabil-Directed ‘Yosemite’ Video

11.30.18 22 mins ago

In a compelling bit of timing, Travis Scott‘s new Nabil-directed video for “Yosemite” has been released.

Nabil, of course, previously linked with Scott, Kanye West, and Yasiin Bey for the underrated “Piss on Your Grave” video. He’s also very widely known for his unique visual interpretations of tracks by Kendrick Lamar, Vince Staples, The Weeknd, Arctic Monkeys, and more.

Catch the new video for “Yosemite,’ produced by June James, above while keeping an eye or three out for the incomparable Gunna.

TOPICS#Music Videos
TAGSCactus Jackmusic videosTravis Scott

