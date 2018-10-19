Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Travis Scott and Drake’s “Sicko Mode” has been utterly demolishing radio, car audio systems, playlists, and pretty much any other venue for music in 2018, so it’s only natural that he applied his surreal, psychedelic sensibilities to a music video. Directed by Dave Meyers and Travis himself, the “Sicko Mode” video finds Travis roaming the streets of his native Houston, throwing a parking lot jam at a local store and getting crushed by an asteroid. Check it out above.

With Astroworld, Travis finally released an album where he was as much creator as curator and it shows in the album’s continued commercial success as well. Of course, he’d been working on it ever since before Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight, so the dedication shines through, from the carefully selected guest features to the rollicking, moody production from producers like Tay Keith, Mike Dean, Sonny Digital, and Wheezy.

Despite a small legal dispute with Frank Ocean, Astroworld has been the standout of mainstream rap in 2018, spawning its own festival, a tour whose LA dates sold out in a matter of minutes, and even a freaky Halloween mask based on the semi-controversial cover design which had Frank up in arms. It’s clear that Travis Scott is winning in 2018, going from Kanye protege to one of hip-hop’s biggest stars.