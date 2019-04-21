Getty Image

HBO and Columbia Records recently announced a collaborative soundtrack slated to be released on April 26th, called For the Throne (Music Inspired by the HBO Series Game of Thrones). Among those on the big-name-heavy bill are ASAP Rocky, Chloe x Halle, Joey Badass, and X Ambassadors. In addition, Travis Scott, SZA, and The Weeknd united to write the synth-filled ballad “Power is Power.”

Both Travis Scott and SZA debuted an early look at a music video for “Power is Power” on Instagram.

SZA sported a regal, heavily-jeweled headpiece. “Heavy,” read the caption.

Scott also shared his look for the music video. The musician rocked a medieval metal mesh shirt and a black leather vest with an insignia of arrows. His caption alludes to Game of Thrones and boasts himself as the “Protector of the Seven Kingdoms.”

Scott also posted a photo to his Instagram story with three emojis of a clapperboard, further hinting at a new music video.

The Weeknd posted a photo of himself sitting on an Iron Throne which looked straight out of the HBO series. “How I’m watching episode 2 tomorrow,” the singer wrote.

“Power is Power” dropped on Thursday. SZA, Travis Scott, and The Weeknd are no strangers. SZA and Scott collaborated on the track “Love Galore” of SZA’s sophomore album, CTRL. The Weeknd featured on Scott’s Astroworld track “Wake Up.”