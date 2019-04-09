A Star-Studded ‘Game Of Thrones’-Inspired Album Features Travis Scott, The National, And Others

04.09.19 16 mins ago

2018 was the year of movie soundtracks, whether we’re talking about Black Panther, A Star Is Born, or Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. As for 2019, so far, it looks like it might be television that brings the heat: Game Of Thrones just announced the upcoming release of For The Throne: Music Inspired By The HBO Series.

There’s no tracklist yet, but a teaser video shares the artists involved, and it’s an impressive roster: Listed in alphabetical order, on the album are ASAP Rocky, Chloe x Halle, Ellie Goulding, Jacob Banks, James Arthur, Joey Badass, Lennon Stella, Lil Peep, Maren Morris, Muse’s Matthew Bellamy, Mumford & Sons, Rosalía feat. A.Chal, SZA, The Lumineers, The National, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign, and X Ambassadors.

The album will have a bunch of different release formats to please every sort of Game Of Thrones fan. Aside from digital download and a standard vinyl, there’s a lithograph (that comes with a digital download), a multicolor “fire and ice” vinyl, and “house” vinyl editions, which feature unique covers for Targaryen, Stark, Lannister, Tyrell, Martell, Baratheon, Tully, Arryn, and Greyjoy.

For The Throne is out 4/26 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Weeknd#HBO#Game of Thrones
TAGSFor The Thronegame of thronesHBOMaren MorrisSZAthe nationalthe weekndTravis Scott
UPROXX Instagram

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.08.19 20 hours ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.08.19 23 hours ago
Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

Under-Appreciated Indie Albums That Were Released This Week

04.05.19 4 days ago
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All The Best New Pop Music From This Week

04.02.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

04.02.19 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

04.01.19 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP