Rally the realm.

2018 was the year of movie soundtracks, whether we’re talking about Black Panther, A Star Is Born, or Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse. As for 2019, so far, it looks like it might be television that brings the heat: Game Of Thrones just announced the upcoming release of For The Throne: Music Inspired By The HBO Series.

There’s no tracklist yet, but a teaser video shares the artists involved, and it’s an impressive roster: Listed in alphabetical order, on the album are ASAP Rocky, Chloe x Halle, Ellie Goulding, Jacob Banks, James Arthur, Joey Badass, Lennon Stella, Lil Peep, Maren Morris, Muse’s Matthew Bellamy, Mumford & Sons, Rosalía feat. A.Chal, SZA, The Lumineers, The National, The Weeknd, Travis Scott, Ty Dolla Sign, and X Ambassadors.

The album will have a bunch of different release formats to please every sort of Game Of Thrones fan. Aside from digital download and a standard vinyl, there’s a lithograph (that comes with a digital download), a multicolor “fire and ice” vinyl, and “house” vinyl editions, which feature unique covers for Targaryen, Stark, Lannister, Tyrell, Martell, Baratheon, Tully, Arryn, and Greyjoy.

For The Throne is out 4/26 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.