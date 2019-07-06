Getty Image

YG says he wasn’t in the car during a recent fatal police car chase Wednesday night in Compton. The police chase began when officers pulled over a SUV registered to the rapper for “reckless driving.” Although the bulletproof Cadillac Escalade is registered to YG, the “Go Loko” rapper denies involvement in the incident, and says he has an alibi to prove his innocence.

YG expressed his innocence via Twitter. The rapper wrote that he was “nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day.” He added he wasn’t aware of the incident until after it was reported. “I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened!”

I was nowhere near the scene of this incident, I was in Hollywood recording in the studio all day. I was there until after midnight on the 4th of July and didn’t learn of these events until after they happened! — STAY DANGEROUS (@YG) July 5, 2019

Police re-traced the route of the car chase after the incident took place and found a bystander on a bicycle dead at the scene. The bystander had attempted to hide underneath a nearby car to avoid the gunfire. Officers were unsure if the death had happened right before or after the car chase.

The driver of YG’s SUV also injured a police officer on duty. The officer sustained a bullet wound that skimmed his arm and shoulder. Police deployed a helicopter to follow the SUV during the chase. Several rounds were fired out of the SUV’s window, and one struck the helicopter’s rotor.

Police caught the driver of the SUV and took them into custody, but the passenger is still at large.