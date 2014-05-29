10 Best ‘Wonder Years’ Episodes

It doesn't take an emotional narration from Daniel Stern to tell you that “The Wonder Years” is one of the most effective coming-of-age TV series ever. Kevin Arnold (Fred Savage) was an ordinary kid, but his tiresome family life, tumultuous inner monologues about girl-next-door Winnie Cooper (Danica McKellar), and the pangs of his adolescent existence were almost painfully real from episode one. Best of all, the show managed to be damn funny. Thanks especially for that, Wayne.

Because the stars of the show just tweeted photos from their recent reunion, we're extra excited about the upcoming DVD release of the show that dared to ask what you would do if I sang out of tune. Here are our picks for the top ten episodes of “The Wonder Years.”