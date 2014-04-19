10 big stars and their big movie mistakes

With the critically-reviled “Transcendence” crashing at the box office, Johnny Depp has now suffered three big budget flops in a row. It was clearly a misstep for Depp to sign on to the film. But don't worry — he's not the only major Hollywood star to make an error in choosing projects. We've complied a list of 10 big mistakes from 10 big stars, featuring Julia Roberts, Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, George Clooney, and more. And we didn't even include such chronic mistake-makers as Eddie Murphy, Robert De Niro and Bruce Willis.
Check out our list below. Which films would you add?
Tapley’s really trying to make that turn of phrase from Raising Arizona into a part of the vernacular isn’t he?
Tom Hanks was in THE TERMINAL and you’re bitching about LARRY CROWNE ??
Overall, though, a good list and a fun read. Never even heard of that FAR AND AWAY movie.
I’m surprised the one for Tom Hanks wasn’t Bonfire of the Vanities. A star laden production in front and behind the camera of a critically acclaimed novel given a plum Christmas release that only grossed $15 million on a $47 million budget. A perfect example of good intentions gone very very bad.
I would add Bruce Willis with North. A critically savaged celebrity cameo filled movie that was met with indifference by audiences to the tune of $7 million on a $40 million budget. It’s right up there with Bonfire in how to waste massive amounts of talent along with money.
I’d argue that Eyes Wide Shut was more of a career mistake for Tom Cruise than Far and Away. You can mock his fake Irish brogue all you want but the movie has done well on video and has been a regular presence on cable and network TV for years.
Eyes Wide Shut on the other hand will probably go down as Stanley Kubrick’s least liked movie. But it also proved to be very costly to Tom Cruise who had to put other projects like Mission Impossible 2 and Minority Report on the back burner due to the 400 day shoot.
Eyes Wide Shut actually got good reveiws and did well at the box office. I’d hardly call that Tom Hanks’s biggest mistake…
I didn’t know Tom Hanks was in Eyes Wide Shut.
OK haha. Tom CRUISE.
I was still right about everything else, though.
So Murphy, De Niro, and Willis are exempt from the list as repeat offenders, but Cage isn’t? Cage is the king of bad movies.
I thought 8mm was one of Cage’s best movies….it was creepy and suspenseful. And to see the real face of Machine was awesome as it could have been anyone.
actually liked Far and Away a lot. I’ve heard for years the criticism of Tom’s accent but it never bothered me. I thought the story, the acting, the directing were excellent as well as the great chemistry between Cruise and Kidman. I feel it is an underrated movie.
1st, whomever wrote this chose so,e of these titles is clueless.
8MM is actually a great dark thriller, I feel it’s one of Cage’s last few good performances.
If you actually knew anything, you would’ve picked his infamously awful remake of Wicker Man. Duh!
And you could’ve picked “Movie 43” for practically everyone who’s involved, or maybe you ran out of performances to choose from. There are plenty 80s Tom Hanks movies you could’ve chosen, but you picked a movie that nobody even dissed on…I guess your choosing the route of the Minority.
Seven Pounds? Really? I guess you never watched Men In Black 2 or 3. Seven Pounds is not Smith’s worse, that movie is in line with his other dramas that work for him.