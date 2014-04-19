10 big stars and their big movie mistakes

With the critically-reviled “Transcendence” crashing at the box office, Johnny Depp has now suffered three big budget flops in a row. It was clearly a misstep for Depp to sign on to the film. But don't worry — he's not the only major Hollywood star to make an error in choosing projects. We've complied a list of 10 big mistakes from 10 big stars, featuring Julia Roberts, Will Smith, Tom Cruise, Nicole Kidman, George Clooney, and more. And we didn't even include such chronic mistake-makers as Eddie Murphy, Robert De Niro and Bruce Willis.

Check out our list below. Which films would you add?