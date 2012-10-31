10 dream directors to replace George Lucas on ‘Star Wars: Episode 7’

You’re not dreaming. “Star Wars” is returning to the big screen. There is a studio (Walt Disney Studios), presumed producers (Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas), an original storyline (or so initial reports say) and a tentative release date (summer 2015). What “Star Wars: Episode 7” doesn’t have, however, is a director (although considering how quiet Disney kept details of the Lucasfilm sale, anything is possible).
There are two directions Disney will go down when selecting someone to begin a new “Star Wars” trilogy. 1. They will pick a relatively unknown or up and coming studio filmmaker who will follow the strict directions of the producers and the studio. 2. A well known “name” filmmaker will step up to bring “Star Wars” effectively into the 21st Century and introduce the franchise to a whole new generation. If it’s the latter, movie fans need to realize some of their favorite filmmakers probably wouldn’t be the right person to make a new “Star Wars” film. Quentin Tarantino, Darren Aronofsky, Nicolas Winding Refn, Ang Lee, Kathryn Bigelow are all great filmmakers, but is a new “Star Wars” flick really the best use of their talents? James Cameron and Peter Jackson have already etched their names in cinema history. Something tells us taking over “Star Wars” probably isn’t something they deem necessary for their considerable legacies.
With that in mind, both myself and Drew McWeeny have selected five different filmmakers we’d love to see take the reins of “Star Wars: Episode 7.” And yes, this is a “dream” list, but each selection could legitimately secure the gig. Your can review the contenders in the embeddable story gallery below.
How is Peter Jackson not on this list?!
Did you read the intro by any chance?
because the other two Hobbit movies are still in production?
Who to do a saga with sci-fi trappings? Kenneth Branagh!
That is honestly one of the best ideas I’ve read so far. Branagh has clearly shown that he can handle source material with Thor, and I think that his Shakespearean roots would bring a much-needed change to the franchise.
Uh, Joe Johnston. The man knows a bit about the universe.
He’d be a really good choice. Good call.
Jumanji has good nostalgic value, Jurassic Park 3 and The Wolfman weren’t as bad as people make them out to be, and Captain America was the best superhero film I have seen (yes, even better than The Dark Knight). He’s a great choice.
not to forget Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Still a great film!
Yeah, he and Brad Bird were my first two thoughts. Joe Johnston has been on record as saying that he’s been trying to convince Lucas to let him direct a Boba Fett movie, so he would likely have a lot of interest.
My childhood was more or less defined by Star Wars and The Rocketeer, so I have a bias…
He will spoil it, he sopiled Jurassic Park with Jurassic Park III.
I suppose Joss Whedon is not at all possible. And would kill off Chewy like 4 minutes in. But still. Joss Whedon.
Or, back in the real world–how about Rian Johnson?
As a huge fan of Serenity and Firefly, I can’t imagine a better choice than Joss Whedon to resurrect my latent childhood love of Star Wars and wash away the bad taste left by the prequel trilogy. Disney would be crazy not to choose him. As brilliant a choice as he was for the Avengers, he was born for this. Get it done Disney.
If we talk about Whedon, he should be hired for writting, not to direct, sincerely I did not like Avengers (I am a fan of MARVEL), I prefer when he write.
I’m a big fan of Spaced but Edgar Wright is a wrong choice for this. The last thing you want is an over zealous fanboy directing the series who’s cast Simon Pegg in an annoying cameo. As for Del Toro, he’s overated in my book, let’s see what he does with Pacific Rim… Christopher Nolan won’t go for this either, he likes to do as many effects ‘in camera’ as possible and he’s also tied to Warner Bros at the moment. Also what about David Fincher? To me he’s the perfect choice and it would be amazing to have him comeback to Sci-fi with a Star Wars film. He’s steeped in the lore of the Trilogy as he used to live next too and is friends with George Lucas, and he also worked on Return of the Jedi.
I’m glad you wrote this because it saves me the effort of repeating you.
I will add a few things. I’d consider giving the first one to Frank Darabont and have him assume the exec producer role over the next two. He’s technically skilled, is very familiar with the material, great with actors and has the light touch the first one would need. Kid friendly but not too much, good practical effects, and fun. Darabont is fun and can make the most jaded audience tear up.
The second one? THAT’S were you bring in Fincher to crush it with your Empire. He’s got everything Darabont does but he can do dark. Have him in producing on the first one so he can have a hand in the scripts and set up his movie for where he wants to go with it.
After that? Brad Bird sounds like a good pick and it gives him time to get another live action flick or two under his belt. Also he’s used to Pixar’s long development schedule so have him in on the process in one of the first two movies.
Although if Fincher steps up and says “give me the first one” you get zero argument from me. I’ll second the Del Toro thing while I’m scrawling, I just don’t see anything beyond production design with him, every movie I’ve seen of his I get sleepy during the second act. I keep hearing Pacific Rim will be amazing but I’ve been hearing that about every movie he’s made for as long as I can remember. I can’t think of anyone I’d rather see make a Star Wars movie less than him except:
Jon Favreau. For the love of god stop putting him on lists of directors you want to do anything you wouldn’t turn over to Peter Berg, McG or Brett Ratner. He’s has one, one good movie under his belt Iron Man 1. Which is carried almost solely on Downey’s charm, without him it’s any other generic comic book movie. IM2 was a disaster and the less said about Cowboys and Aliens the better. Hell, even Made was really only good because of Vince Vaughn and the tone is all over the place. I love everything about Favs except his directing, he’s just not a storyteller.
Zemeckis? He’d be great, he doesn’t seem to have lost a step like a lot of directors that age (you make me cry a lot lately Ridley) but it seems strange that he’d piggyback on a contemporary’s world. Yates? Meh, I’m not a huge Potter fan but I don’t dislike it. But I got the impression those films were very producer driven efforts which might explain why they brought in and stuck with a television director. I can see the studio loving that pick but me not so much and certainly not “Dream” worthy. That’s one I’m okay with as a compromise, not someone to get excited about. Neil Blomkamp. No, too inexperienced, he’s made one movie that was pretty good. I need Elysium to be mind-blowing and at least one other things before I get to him.
And Whedon. For the love of god enough already. Avengers was good but people need to stop going overboard with this. I saw the same problems with it that I saw with Serenity. It looked like a tv show. A really really good tv show but a tv show. That’s what Whedon’s good at and there’s nothing wrong with being really good at making tv, it just doesn’t make you a really good movie director. It’s like the old definition of obscenity. I can’t tell you what it is but I know it when I see it. Put Avengers next to any Fincher movie and you’ll see the difference.
Okay that’s my two cents and most of the other 98 as well.
Joss Whedon.
Rian Johnson!
it’s got to be either Kevin Smith!!!!! No one else gets what Star Wars really means to the fans
Kevin Smith could never make a good Star Wars film. He hasn’t even made a good Kevin Smith film in years.
that’s what I thought! and I kinda like the idea. I really think he could suprise us all
This is terrible idea. At no point has Kevin Smith displayed the technical skill set that would be required for a film like this. Now, as for taking a crack at the script…..
Andrew Stanton?
Sadly, I agree with Drew. Which is a shame, because John Carter was my favorite of the Star Wars Prequels.
Was ‘John Carter’ really Stanton’s fault? I know its politics but a big part part of that failure was the marketing.
Andrew Stanton?
Timo Vuorensola is my favorite to direct this upcoming piece.
I feel like Brad Bird is probably the best choice. Not my first choice, my first choice would’ve been Joss Whedon, but obviously, The Avengers got to him first.
However, Disney isn’t going to pick a Curaon, Blomkamp, or Duncan Jones. They want someone they know can handle big franchises and has handled big franchises for them: Brad Bird.
And seeing as Brad Bird pulled of the rare feat of being a studio director with a respectable body of work, I’d say he’s the best choice out of what the options will be.
Plus, they sort of have a relationship with Bird through Pixar….
Brad Bird is the wish for me but isn’t he set to direct ‘1952’ next?
Agree with the shout-out to Duncan Jones, he would do a great job….
I thought sensed a disturbance in the force last night. It`s as if millions of voices were crying out all out once!!
I don’t know about this. Not even Lucas could it right again. I’m happy the franchise is out of his hands, but I’m so burned out on anything “Star Wars” related that I’m having a hard time mustering up any enthusiasm at all. But, for god’s sake would people PLEASE stop mentioning Quentin Tarantino? I can’t think of a more inappropriate choice aside from Kevin Smith. Or Brett “I’d like to see you poop strawberries” Ratner, or Michael Bay or John Badham or Tim Story or Paul W.S. Anderson or that guy who ruined Kate Beckinsale forever or……
Actually, I’d just rather no one do anything else unless they’re prepared to reboot the whole thing and undo everything Lucas fucked up with the prequels.
With our luck that will happen and there will be a scene where Jabba manages to rape Leia and will reinvent the Ewoks as horny lizard bears and the reason Luke wants to get off the farm is because Uncle Owen sneaks into his room every night and buggers him. You know, all grim and gritty? That’s the thing now, right? Chewbacca will start feasting on his enemies grizzly style. Han Solo will be an intergalactic smack dealer. Darth Vader uses his force powers to sexually harass all the suddenly hot, female Death Star employees. The Emperor has a stable of ladyboy Twileks. Boba Fett is now a misunderstood good guy bad ass and you never know which side he’ll fall on, but man when he takes off that helmet and reveals it was a super hot Russian chick the whole time! Darth Maul will actually maul people and will be the only remnant of the prequels. Yoda has bitches. Obi-Wan will be played by Liam Neeson and he’ll give a speech like in “Taken”, only this time he’ll use his force powers to choke the guy to death over the commlink. C-3P0 and R2-D2 will have ‘assault modes’ and will also be transformers. Lando Calrissian will now be a pimp and it won’t be the Millenium Falcon he’s pissed at Solo about, it’ll be that Solo stole his bottom bitch back when that’s when you’ll learn Chewbacca is a chick now and sheds her fur occasionally to turn into Monica Belluci.
Really all you have to do to see how this is gonna go is watch that “Star Wars XXX Parody”. It’s gonna be like that only not as respectful and way less anal sex with hot Sand People.
Either way, I’m dreading this.
Well, I’d buy tickets to see THAT!
Ben Affleck!
I kid, mostly. Honestly, this is a much better fit than Justice League.
Lucas does not need to be replaced. He delivered a great Star Wars film in Revenge of the Sith and that needs to be respected.
Just a shame about Episode 1 & 2 …lol
That’s a statement that is wide open to debate. “Lost the will to live…..” My entire ass.
If Lucas wanted to direct, he probably wouldn’t have announced he was retiring and sold his company for 4 billion dollars.
Revenge of the Sith still suffered from brutal dialogue and wooden delivery. You decide who’s fault that was. Don’t get me wrong, I’m not a hater. Lucas gave me five of my all time favorite movies (Star Wars: IV through VI, Raiders of the Lost Ark, & Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade) and inspired an entire generation of filmmakers many of whom have produced material themselves that I love (Joss Whedon). And for that, I’ll always be grateful to Mr. Lucas.
I really liked the prequels, even more than the originals.
“He probably wouldn’t deem it necessary” is not a serious answer to why someone isn’t on a “dream” list.
Lol on your name. I caught that too. There are a lot of things that have slipped past editing recently…
Such a horrible list, might as well add uwe boll in there
Where is Sam Raimi? If he delivers with Oz I am sure he will be at the top of Disney’s list.
Will Han and Luke get to dance in a jazz club?
This is probably (definitely) nuts, but what about Ron Moore? The man knows a little something about space operas, even if it was t.v.
It really doesn’t matter who directs (any competent director can make a sci/fi effects film now with the right team), this is going to come down to story elements and the script. The cliches and the “anakin, you’re breaking my heart” crap needs to be shelved along with Lucas. Have a story that works, everything else will fall into place.
I enjoy this kind of speculation but Lucas is not out of the picture. Lucasfilm is under his chosen leader and he has a stake in Disney stock. He’s also a consultant. So the only thing this reminds me of is “Indiana Jones and the Crystal Skull”.
These lists always seem to regurgitate the same names over and over again. How about thinking outside the box? Who would have thought Sam Mendes would deliver such a great Bond film?
David Fincher. I still weep remembering the rumors that Episodes 1-3 were going to be directed by Lucas, Darabont, and Fincher, respectively.
why not JJ Abrams? He said on multiple occasions when rebooting Star Trek that he was always a Star Wars guy first. The Trek sequel would be wrapping up enough for him to move on to Star Wars.
No for two giant reasons. You’d get stuck with Lindelof and lens flares.
I like Abrams but my biggest issue with him is exactly what you said about Whedon. Abrams’ movies feel like TV shows. Star Trek was great but for all it’s flashy effects, something about it just didn’t quite have that grandiose cinematic quality.
“Even Spielberg deferred to Zemeckis’ wishes on the last “Indiana Jones” picture.”
Really? I knew he deferred to Lucas, but what did Z have to do with it?
I’m also curious: The article’s title says “10 dream directors” but the gallery has nine. Did I miss something?
I think that’s a typo. He meant Lucas.
Andrew Stanton.
I’m rooting for Christopher Nolan. What he could do to the universe would be amazing.
Uh….no. I’d like someone that could direct a halfway competent action sequence, thank you. I’d also like a director that addresses gaping plot holes and doesn’t rely on a manipulative score to move his film. “The Dark Knight Rises” was hardly even a Batman film. I don’t understand the slobbering over this guy. He’s alright when he’s doing his own thing, but the Nolan Bat-flicks are some of the most overrated films ever made. They’re just okay, that’s all. Keep him as far away from STAR WARS as possible.
Max is an idiot, completely ignore that.
Kathryn Bigelow ? your joking right.
Terry Gilliam? How about David Lynch? The Duplass Brothers. Wes Anderson. Wait, I’ve got it! Paul Verhoeven!
terry gilliam?david lynch?wes anderson?why leave out cronenberg and tim burton?if i had to pick a list of people least suited for the job that would be it..
VERHOEVEN!!!!!!! YESSSS
I see no one suggested the ultimate fan boy, Kevin Smith. Not that I am.
How about Colin Trevorrow?
Brad Bird is the wish for me but isn’t he set to direct ‘1952’ next? Not ‘1906’ as Greg stated.
While everyone will dream abour their favorite directors taking this on, I’m sure Disney / Lucasfilm has already had discussions with in-house journeymen filmmakers (like Andrew Stanton) about the project.
One thing’s a for sure, they’ll need to start development on this ASAP in order to hit a 2015 release with something of quality.
Why is Spielberg not in the conversation? Star Wars needs to be earnest and have an old-fashioned, childlike sense of wonder. What it doesn’t need to be is tongue in cheek, twisted, subverted, gritty, realistic, self-aware or “dark”. So forget about Nolan, Del Toro, Whedon, Tarantino, Favreau, Blomkamp, Yates et al. Whoever does it needs to thoroughly understand the adventure serials that inspired the OT and emulate them without winking, without lampshading, without being post-modern or undermining with a joke or being glib. And they need to be able to emulate the old-fashioned style of the existing films. I don’t think this is a job for someone who’s going to come in and make it another film in their oeuvre. This is a Star Wars film, first and foremost. If another filmmaker wants to imprint their personal style on it, go make an original property. I honestly think Spielberg is the man for the job. He’ll GET it. But of the people on that list I’d say your best options are Bird and maybe Cuaron and Wright if they can reign in their style enough.
I like the idea of Bird. I think Spielberg’s friendship with Lucas would make it hard for him. He’d need to either consult with him about every detail and we’d end up with Indy 4 or worry about how his friend would react to the finished product. Even if he asks for Lucas’s opinion and Lucas says, “Oh, Steven, I trust you,” Spielberg would worry throughout the process of breaking his friend’s heart.
Brad Bird would be great for this. I have no doubt that if he got the gig, the movie would be really good.
I hate the idea of David Yates. I thought he did a lot wrong in his Potter movies. The parts that worked worked in spite of him, not because of him.
I don’t understand this list at all. Other than Edgar Wright, none of the director’s on this list have professed themselves Star Wars fans. I’m pretty sure Christopher Nolan hates it.
Why do people assume everybody loves Star Wars?
Yeah. Where are the realistic choices, guys. To get a new Star Wars film out by 2015, you need somebody available within the next year, and most of these guys aren’t. Of course Brad Bird is a terrific choice, but what about Joe Cornish, Shawn Levy, Rupert Wyatt, and Genndy Tartakovsky.
i agree with the Genndy Tartakovsky suggestion. Clone Wars was amazing!
Clint Eastwood would have that baby wrapped in two weeks!
That is literally the worst suggestion out of any of these comments.
i think luc besson could do something special with it, maybe get some good good performances instead of the piss poor acting from the last trilogy.
david yates. HELLZ YA! what else is he doing now anyway. Harry potter is the most valuable film series in history, that would be a power play on to itself. DO IT! make this new movie a reminder that star wars is still great, and for the love of all that is holy. NO MORE JAR JAR LIKE CHARACTERS!!!!!!!!!!!
I would have said Whedon or Wright but theyll both be busy with Marvel movies.Matthew Vaughn however will be available since he isnt making X Men Days of future past anymore.He delivered with first class so id go with vaughn
Matthew Vaughn is no longer working on Days of future past.He delivered with first class so id go with vaughn
Star Wars: Directed by Quentin Tarantino and Oliver Stone produced by Andrew Davis, Mario Kassar, and Andrew Vajna. Carolco Pictures. Catering by George Lucas.
I agree that Matthew Vaughn would be an excellent choice. With X-Men he showed that (1) he can handle source material, (2) that he can utilize fantasy in a way that still appeals to an adult audience, and (3) that he can handle an ensemble cast while still effectively developing characters (something that the prequels failed miserably to do).
Drew goddard, Matt reeves or Andrew Dominick at a stretch.
Brad Bird and Neil Blomkemp top picks for sure. Chris Nolan is a Titan in the field now, but like is said, Star Wars needs a bit of humour that Nolan isn’t really known for. But if anyone can surpass The Empire Strikes Back, my vote is totally for him.
Gore Verbinski
Considering Firefly and Serenity, Whedon could do it quite well. Though he has his hands full with his own franchise. Still he’s probably one of the only directors who could make this work.
But oh well I’m already ready to be disappointed so…
Alfonso Cuarón – he’d have us immersed in the SW Universe all over again.
A director with a style similar to Irvin Kershner.
Agreed, that’s why I’d choose a not-so-obvious director such as Gary Ross (Hunger Games, Pleasantville, Big). He’s an extremely intelligent screenwriter so I think he would know about the characters and story well. My one suggestion to him would be to eliminate the shaky camera, but other than that I think he’d be a good choice.
You forget Joss Whedon. He has the correct mix of humor and action.