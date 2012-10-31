10 dream directors to replace George Lucas on ‘Star Wars: Episode 7’

You’re not dreaming. “Star Wars” is returning to the big screen. There is a studio (Walt Disney Studios), presumed producers (Kathleen Kennedy and George Lucas), an original storyline (or so initial reports say) and a tentative release date (summer 2015). What “Star Wars: Episode 7” doesn’t have, however, is a director (although considering how quiet Disney kept details of the Lucasfilm sale, anything is possible).

There are two directions Disney will go down when selecting someone to begin a new “Star Wars” trilogy. 1. They will pick a relatively unknown or up and coming studio filmmaker who will follow the strict directions of the producers and the studio. 2. A well known “name” filmmaker will step up to bring “Star Wars” effectively into the 21st Century and introduce the franchise to a whole new generation. If it’s the latter, movie fans need to realize some of their favorite filmmakers probably wouldn’t be the right person to make a new “Star Wars” film. Quentin Tarantino, Darren Aronofsky, Nicolas Winding Refn, Ang Lee, Kathryn Bigelow are all great filmmakers, but is a new “Star Wars” flick really the best use of their talents? James Cameron and Peter Jackson have already etched their names in cinema history. Something tells us taking over “Star Wars” probably isn’t something they deem necessary for their considerable legacies.

With that in mind, both myself and Drew McWeeny have selected five different filmmakers we’d love to see take the reins of “Star Wars: Episode 7.” And yes, this is a “dream” list, but each selection could legitimately secure the gig. Your can review the contenders in the embeddable story gallery below.

Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.

