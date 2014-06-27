10 Funniest ‘Final Jeopardy!’ Responses Ever

#Jeopardy! #Family Guy
06.27.14 4 years ago

“Jeopardy!” always has supremely intelligent contestants, but that doesn't mean they're humorless. Over Alex Trebek's 30-year run as host of America's favorite quiz, we've seen a number of hilarious “Final Jeopardy!” responses that even caught the unflappable host off guard. In honor of Ari Voukydis, a recent “Jeopardy!” contestant who earned a huge laugh with his “Final Jeopardy!” response this week, let's take at 10 times we've seen some hilarious stuff come up on those little blue screens. Yes, Cliff Clavin does make a cameo appearance. 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Jeopardy!#Family Guy
TAGSalex trebekAri VoukydisFAMILY GUYFINAL JEOPARDYJared CohenjeopardyKEN JENNINGSKermin Fleming

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP