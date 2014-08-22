10 Funniest TV Ladies Who Never Won the Best Actress Emmy

Of all the major award shows, the Emmys are the likeliest to get winners right. After all, they usually have a few different chances to award the same people for the same performances. Eventually your favorite can slip in and score a much-deserved Emmy, like Andre Braugher on “Homicide: Life on the Street.” Sometimes it never works out (Jane Krakowksi on “30 Rock,” anyone?), but those are notable exceptions.

And so are these. In preparation for the Emmys on Sunday we're taking a look at 10 actresses who never won a deserved “Best Actress in a Comedy Series” Emmy for their roles on a specific series and ranking their injustice. Some of these ladies would eventually win for other roles, but their losses for these fantastic characters is unforgivable.