With Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg’s well-reviewed “meta-“apocalypse comedy “This Is the End” in theaters this weekend, we thought it’d be fun take a look back at some of the other films that have waded into self-referential waters in smart and surprising ways. The final list of ten we came up with is a collection of films that dared to go down the rabbit hole of self-awareness and come up with something both artistically courageous and entertaining for a mass audience. Click on the gallery below for all our picks, then vote for your own favorite “meta-flick” in the poll further down (and/or let us know which movies you think we missed in the comments section).
10 great self-aware movies: ‘Cabin in the Woods,’ ‘Galaxy Quest,’ ‘The Player’
Damn just a really good list of movies, but shaun of the dead is the most funniest for me, love Simon Pegg and Nick Frost!!
Picking one out of that list is impossible.
Though you should remember John Carpenters “In the Mouth of Madness”.
“But what about people who don’t read books?”
“There’ll be a movie.”
Agree, “In the Mouth of Madness” was solid!
Ooh, a few more; “Blazing Saddles” is kind of an obvious one (… while I will be facing an almost certain nomination for the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor!) or pretty much anything by Mel Brooks (“Young Frankenstein” is also classic and “Space Balls” had some great self-referential moments).
Disney’s “The Emperor’s New Groove” also was really good at at it (“Let me guess. There’s a waterfall.” “Yes.” “Bring it.”).
The Simon Pegg, Nick Frost, Edgar Wright trio can also be counted on to do it right, even when separated (I actually prefer “Hot Fuzz” myself and “Scott Pilgrim vs. the World” and “Paul” were also great). It will be interesting to compare their self-referential world end story to “This Is the End” when it comes out.
A tiny bit, but the “Q is for Quack” short from the recent horror anthology “The ABCs of Death” was both self referential and great (“W is for WTF” was only self referential).
But all in all, great movies on that list; the only three I do not love to pieces are the three I haven’t seen yet.
Oh, and how can you leave out the two self-referential Best Pictures, “Annie Hall” and “The Artist”?
Some more horror movies; “Tucker and Dale vs. Evil” (great skewering of the psycho hillbillies trope) and the very recent “John Dies At the End,” which gets in by the title alone (the book was better and a bit more self-referential, though).
… to continue with Woody Allen, what about Purple Rose of Cairo… I myself would have added “New York, Synecdoche”, the finest example of how far self-referentiality can go, and its toll both on the creative process and the artist. Difficult to follow, but the most honest depiction in my book.
No Airplane!?
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off
What about Seven Psychopaths? It was excellent.
Seven Psychopaths was an excellent meta movie.