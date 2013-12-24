10 more movies to never, ever watch with your family

and 12.24.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

Last month (and just in time for Thanksgiving), HitFix’s Drew McWeeny brought you an initial round of movies you should never, ever, under any circumstances, watch with your family. And with Christmas just around the corner, we know the temptation to drown out family conversation (read: petty bickering) with a steady stream of movies is once again very strong. But choose the wrong flick and your holiday will reach levels of awkwardness you didn’t realize even existed. With that in mind, here are 10 movies with totally innocuous-sounding titles that are anything but.

So please, save these for Valentine’s Day.

Follow RIOT on Twitter

Around The Web

TAGSblue velvetFunny GameshappinessHeavenly CreaturesKIDSMovies never to watch with your familyPINK FLAMINGOSPretty BabySECRETARYThe Passion Of The ChristTriumph of the Will

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP