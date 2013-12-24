10 more movies to never, ever watch with your family

Last month (and just in time for Thanksgiving), HitFix’s Drew McWeeny brought you an initial round of movies you should never, ever, under any circumstances, watch with your family. And with Christmas just around the corner, we know the temptation to drown out family conversation (read: petty bickering) with a steady stream of movies is once again very strong. But choose the wrong flick and your holiday will reach levels of awkwardness you didn’t realize even existed. With that in mind, here are 10 movies with totally innocuous-sounding titles that are anything but.

So please, save these for Valentine’s Day.

Follow RIOT on Twitter