10 completely insane Instagram photos from the 2013 Gathering of the Juggalos

The Juggalos of America, our Juggalos, have gathered for the 14th year in a row to celebrate all things Insane Clown Posse, face paint, and utterly terrifying — and hey, it looks like only one person died this year. Congratulations, The Juggalos! Now that the dust has settled over leftover cigarette butts and bottles of Faygo, it’s time to peruse 10 Instagram photos that will give you a pretty good sense of what kind of mayhem went down at the Gathering:

1. A truly insane Juggalette, replete eyebrows galore and a way-authentic-looking neck wound, via @courtcando:

2. I don’t know why this man asked to have a safety pin stabbed through his back — maybe he’s really into “kick-me” signs, via @1wickeddream:

3. Staff only, okay? Via @jahmosthigh:

4. Don’t fear, the mask from “Scream” was fully represented. Via @candylette:

5. Safety first, via @murd3rurface:

6. The sartorial choices of the Juggalettes are varied, but all equally well-planned. Via @mikeeclark:

7. Here is some performance art. Via @1wickeddream:

8. Hey, this dude stole my shirt! Via @sweetcandynutz69:

9. “Packing list: a mirror, with which to meticulously check my face paint.” Via @ jessigram00:

10. If the Gathering of the Juggalos proves too much for your immune system, it’s always smart to make sure your weed bracelet is visible before checking into the hospital. Via @heatha189: