10 MORE would-be Oscar contenders that went nowhere

Last year we whipped up a list of would-be Oscar contenders that went nowhere, movies that seemed poised for the season but ended up with a big ole' goose egg when the nominations were announced. It's less about pointing and laughing than it is about reminding of the lessons of the past. Hype is conjured by everyone from the agents and studio chiefs who encourage filmmakers with promises of prestige (this happens a lot) to media placing sometimes unwarranted expectations (hi!). There's no “fault” here, just an overall note about perspective.
It's interesting this year because, look, “Unbroken” is no air ball. But it has taken some critical knocks this week and the folks at Universal are probably crossing their fingers that it's not destined for a listicle like this. On paper, though, it's a film that had all the trappings of a serious player. So naturally, a number of Oscar prognosticators figured, “Sure, why not? It looks solid until it doesn't.” Well, lately, it doesn't. But we'll see where it goes from here.
Nevertheless, we thought we'd dig back in and check out a whole knew slew of potential Oscar films that didn't pan out. These are pretty much relegated to the last 15 years, which is fitting since the awards madness of the modern era has been far more ravenous in terms of gauging Oscar prospects from afar (hi again!). And we could surely put together yet another list of 10 after this. But click through the gallery below for a few examples and remember, they don't always take the bait.
Oh wow…Bobby.
Idea for an Oscars themed Slideshow:
Winners where their acceptance speech was more memorable than what they won the Oscar for.
Possible examples: Adrien Brody, Sally Field’s second win, Roberto Benigni, maybe Jack Palance.
Too subjective for a slideshow I think; for instance I would argue profusely against the inclusion of Brody in that list.
I’d argue more people remember Brody kissing Halle Berry as he accepted Best Actor than remember his actual performance in The Pianist.
I agree with Eddy Q. I thought Brody and the film itself were fantastic that year and he completely deserved the win.
I hope these lists become an annual thing!
I would add Thirteen Days (2000). Historical subject matter + good reviews + December release + Costner. And it totally whiffed with the Academy (and most other major awards).
p.s. Last year’s article was eerily prescient about Saving Mr Banks.
And “The Monuments Men,” it would appear.
I wouldn’t count out Monuments Men just yet. It’s remotely possible we see the Globes randomly nominating it for something and everyone mocking it ala The Tourist nominations from a few years ago.
Oh, Fast Eddie, remember this, The Tourist actually made $300 MILLION, what did Monuments Men make, no more than $150 million, WW, there is a difference. One made money, TT, one was a DUD, MM.
I remember at the beginning of last year when everyone (myself included) was predicting Monuments Men based off the countless Oscar bait boxes it checked. But oof, that movie was a complete misfire.
*spoilers!*
In my opinion, the scene where Bill Murray is standing on the mine is the worse scene of the year, solely because it completely disregards the overall theme of the film. Clooney spends the first half of the film talking about how important it is to save this art for future generations and how the mission is bigger than the individual… and yet they’re all about to sacrifice the entire mission and themselves (the only ones out to save all this art) so that if the mine goes off Bill Murray doesn’t have to die alone?
Ah sorry, long rant.
Eddie: Globe nods don’t count for this. “The Producers,” after all, picked up a couple.
Really interesting list. After reading the title of the post, I instantly thought of examples like Bobby and Reservation Road. I think Clint Eastwood’s J. Edgar and Ron Howard’s The Missing could be added to that list easily, especially the former. That’s the thing with early Oscar predictions: there’s a whole bunch of films that may be considered as hopefuls for multiple awards and nominations and actually really end up nowhere. Great topic for a post.
Yes to both J. Edgar and The Missing. I remember The Missing was significantly underwhelming for awards attention since it was Ron Howard’s first film post-Beautiful Mind. Everything about it though looked like an Oscar also-ran.
Oh man that Kirk Lazarus quote for Radio is so perfect and now I need to go watch Tropic Thunder again ASAP.
The hilarious thing about that Tropic Thunder quote is that Robert Downey, Jr.’s VERY NEXT film role was The Soloist, with a total Full Retard performance by Jamie Foxx. There’s another film that was groomed as an awards contender, yet got bumped into an early ’09 release and is essentially forgotten.
I’ve always had a problem with that quote, mostly in terms that I’m not exactly sure if going “full-retard” means you won’t be nominated or you won’t win. Peter Sellers did not win for Being There, so it always feels strange that they’re lumped with Dustin Hoffman in Rain Man and Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump. Peter Sellers is in the same position as Sean Penn in I Am Sam, both nominated without winning, and yet Sean Penn is singled out. So, that’s where the quote loses me. It’s not really fact-checked, so the point gets lost…
Uh…it’s a comedy, not a dissertation. The point is loud and clear. And most importantly, funny. :)
Two comments about Reservation Road:
1) Mark Ruffalo had not yet been Oscar nominated when it came out, so that couldn’t have been part of this movie’s campaign
2) I wonder if part of the reason nobody saw it is confusion with Revolutionary Road, which I believe came out less than a year earlier
Revolutionary Road came out the year after Reservation Road.
Kris, that would be Connery’s “YOU’RE the man now”, not “YOUR the man now. Sorry, this is one of my pet peeves.
And something I very rarely do. Thanks.
I loved Finding Forrester.
This reminds me of one of my favorite random tumblrs that had been silent for a while until only very recently picking back up again (MADE IN DAGENHAM, ANYONE??)
I liked Mira Nair’s Vanity Fair. I’d read the huge door stop of a novel, and they did a great job in the adaptation. Reese Witherspoon really made the lead character understandable.
I will never understand the contempt for A Good Year. People complain over and over that there are no good romantic comedies, but when they make a classy one like A Good Year, they hate it. (No wonder actors and directors avoid the genre).
Consider the wonderful female cast, all with interesting characters, the actresses mostly unknown in 2006. Marion Cotillard, Abby Cornish, Archie Panjabi.
The men are fun too: Russell Crowe, Albert Finney, Tom Hollander. Production values are immensely satisfying. Oh yeah, not a serious Oscar contender, but a refreshingly nonpatronizing romantic comedy.
“Fun” is exactly the word I think of when I think of Russell Crowe and Albert Finney.
Why are Unbroken and Angelina Jolie still on your predictions list if the film is so unsturdy?
If I remove it from anything it’ll be Best Director. It’s not an awards bomb yet, I don’t think.
The smug A Good Year put-down reeks of jealousy. God forbid someone actually daring to make a film that is not about destitute, starving people. The nerve!
You hear that, Patches? YOU’RE JEALOUS OF “A GOOD YEAR.”
“Bill Murray as FDR is enough of a curiosity to make you sit up and pay attention. And he was pretty good in the film, actually, which told the story of the President’s trysts with his cousin (Linney).”
You mean, his *other* cousin (the one he wasn’t married to.)
I remember about K-Pax in 2001, where some people said it could give another Oscar for Spacey 2 years since American Beauty… and the movie sucked after all!
Has ANY actor had a worse post-Oscar career slump than Kevin Spacey? Only Cuba Gooding, Jr. comes to mind.
Here are other picks I can think of at the top of my head.
Jakob the Liar (1999)
All the Pretty Horses (2000)
The Legend of Bagger Vance (2000)
The Affair of the Necklace (2001)
The Human Stain (2003)
Beyond the Sea (2004)
The Good German (2006)
Love in the Time of Cholera (2007)
W. (2008)
The Counselor (2013)
Diana (2013)
The Fifth Estate (2003)
The Majestic should have been on this list, it was Frank Darabont’s follow-up to his oscar nominated The green mile and Carrey tried once again to get Academy’s sympathies
Why does no one ever mention An Unfinished Life in lists like this? It was awesome, should have earned Redford a nod at the very least…
None of these films were very good. Some had some decent moments, but that’s about it. The Producers is one of the worst major motion pictures I’ve ever seen. The major error was letting a theatre director make this. She has never made another film and shouldn’t with the way she allowed the actors to give such over the top theatrical performances. It’s a film and they were still shouting out to the balconies. A cringe-worthy film. I was amazed at it’s awfulness.