10 would-be Oscar contenders that went nowhere

As we steel ourselves for the season ahead with early lists of contenders and a harsh spotlight on unassuming films hoping to find an audience, let alone awards traction, it’s worth remembering that the list of coulda-been players in a given Oscar season is long and considerable. And if I’m not making the point clear enough early on in that sentence, let me do so now: this is every bit the fault of analysts like me, as much as it is the films themselves, if not more.
Covering the awards season, we forecast, we look ahead, we see how things look on paper and we set sometimes unfortunate bars. Not every film is looking for that kind of exposure, and often enough, the inflated expectations of industry watchers get in the head of many a would-be player only to amplify the eventual disappointment of a dead end. That having been said, there are obviously many films that set their sights on the awards race with the right formula, or so they thought, only to come up empty-handed at the end of the day. We see them every year.
What will it be this year? “Saving Mr. Banks” and “The Monuments Men” would appear to be the on-paper, sight-unseen, sure-to-be contenders. Well, will they be? Or will they go the way of countless expected awards players that, well, clearly weren’t.
So with that in mind, I thought it would be worth it to look back at the history of this, what should we call it, phenomenon, for lack of a better word. Most if not all of these films were at one time or another expected to be major players, but at the end of the day, all of them walked away with zero nominations. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the list is full of recent examples, partly because that represents my time covering this madness, and partly because that frame of time has seen an eruption in the amount of people and outlets who do what we do here, in media both old and new, ever shining that harsh light of expectation as the Oscar season continues to establish itself as more of a marketplace than a meritocracy.
One from just last year: Hyde Park on Hudson.
I seem to recall all the let’s look ahead to next year’s Oscar race articles heavily featuring that one.
Then it came out, no one cared, and it got panned and forgotten.
#TheButler?
That’s #LeeDanielsTheButler to you, Mr.
Also, The Butler is looking to be an actual Oscar player based on early reviews.
I was sure this list would end with Cloud Atlas. I know it was divisive, but that score and that level of visual ambition was unquestionable.
Also, isn’t it time for your first In Contention podcast of the season? I hope so!
Yeah, but nobody ever really thought that would be an Oscar heavyweight. That book? By those filmmakers? It was always going to be a strange bird.
Spacey’s post-Oscar movies are violently insulting.
@/3RT . That is why Spacey went directly to the theatre .
Jim Carrey has had back luck when it comes to Oscar bait films. Carrey deserved an Oscar nomination for The Truman Show.
I still
I still * stand by Armie Hammer’s work in J. Edgar. It was not a good movie, but Leo was good and Armie was great.
With a 3-minute long trailer, I feel like I’ve already seen “Saving Mr Banks.” And I was not impressed.
Do you think Swank was ok in Amelia,nom worthy,helps sell a poor film i think,just as good as anyone bar mulligan and sidibe in 2009’s line up.
Speaking of Swank, how about her ‘For Your Consideration’ work in Conviction? There was Oscar buzz leading up to that film’s release, then nothing.
You must have forgotten Streep was nominated that year.
The Miracle of St. Anna from 2008. On paper, it seemed like it would have worked: Spike Lee, Black Soldiers, WWII, maybe another ‘Glory’….but nope!
Promised Land from last year. I enjoyed the movie, but it was pretty clear Oscar bait, and I don’t think it got any nominations from any major awards.
Currently watching “The Ladykillers” on Encore. Was it ever thought to be an awards player based on the Cohen’s/Hanks team up?
No. It was a March release, and let’s remember the Coens haven’t always been Oscar darlings. “Fargo” was actually somewhat of an anomaly at the time in terms of its Oscar success. “The Ladykillers” was a zany remake of a British screwball comedy…it was never going to be an Oscar contender.
@Edwin, I think their serious films are typically contenders, but they’re well known for interspersing those with forgettable palate cleansers like “The Ladykillers” and “Burn After Reading.”
“Burn After Reading” is brilliant, one of last decade’s best comedies.
I know I’m in the minority with this opinion, but I think The Ladykillers is one of the Coen brothers’ best movies and would rank it just behind No Country for Old Men. I remember going to see it in theaters, not knowing what it was about or that it was even a remake, and loving the style of the film (which shows a lot of Night of the Hunter influence) and thought it was just hilarious. I still watch it until the end when I catch it on television from time to time.
Regarding “Beloved,” directed by Jonathan Demme, starring Oprah Winfrey: I’m pretty sure this quote comes from the LA Times, but I can’t find the review in their archives or anywhere online, so I will paraphrase: “This is not the kind of movie that wins awards. But it is the kind of movie that is made TO win awards.” There’s your money quote, right there.
Beloved earned a lone Oscar nod for costume design.
It wasn’t an Oscar player of any kind, really, but I feel The Dark Knight Rises belongs here too. Given all the noise behind it: TDK’s superly hyped campaign, the fact that Nolan’s still unnominated for directing, all those Oscar winning actors involved, and of course, how successful and iconic the series became — with Inception being made in between, no less!
I wouldn’t have nominated TDKR either, but I feel very much that if we weren’t speaking about Batman here, a third movie with this much profile would’ve easily reaped a few nods, to say the least.
Good call. I didn’t ever think it was going to be a contender in the major categories, but at the same time, I never thought it was going to end up with ZERO nominations. That was a bit of a surprise.
Many of these are overtly political or way too schmaltzy. Not to say that all Oscar contenders are subtle (see: The Help), but a little bit more universality and texture than heavy-handedness might be useful for true success and accolades.
Kris, ready for some Oscar Talk here!!! Is the podcast returning soon?
A few more…
Captain Corelli’s Mandolin (2001) John Madden
The Four Feathers (2002) Shekhar Kapur
All Or Nothing (2002) Mike Leigh
The Alamo (2004) John Lee Hancock
Bobby (2006) Emilio Estevez
Goya’s Ghosts (2006) Milos Forman
Breaking And Entering (2006) Anthony Minghella
Lions For Lambs (2007) Robert Redford
Rendition (2007) Gavin Hood
Chéri (2009) Stephen Frears
A Dangerous Method (2011) David Cronenberg
+ Reservation Road (2007) Terry George
Bobby and Reservation Road were considered. Good calls on most of these.
Speaking of roads….how about Revolutionary Road.
Got some nods. Tried to keep this to zero nominations.
“Nine,” anyone?!
Also: “The Painted Veil”; most of Ridley Scott’s output in the last decade (“A Good Year,” “American Gangster”); “Secretariat”; “Australia”; “Hitchcock.”
Nine and American Gangster earned Supporting Actress nominations.
I didn’t initially realize we were supposed to name movies that got no nominations whatsoever… I just listed ones that were considered major contenders sight-unseen and ultimately didn’t leave much of a dent at all.
Nine got four nominations, after all. But yeah, it fits in the overall concept.
I still thank that J. Edgar was an absolutely magnificent film. Beautifully mounted and gracefully acted by DiCaprio in his one performance that I truly loved.
He really should have been nominated for it. So should have been Eastwood for his unfussy almost Bresson like direction of restrained classicism.
I don’t today’s generation can admire a film like J. Edgar or (A Dangerous Method) anymore. Too bad.
I like J. Edgar more than most.
J. Edgar was a HORRIBLE movie…starchy, plodding and not helped at all by the LUDICROUSLY BAD old-age makeup.
It’s only bad on everyone but Leo.
In defense of J. Edgar, which is not great, bad old-age makeup is a fairly shallow reason to criticize a film. * It’s an interesting film, though, probably a failure, all things considered, but one with elements of greatness bound to weaker elements. Take DiCaprio performance, for instance: it’s a legitimately good performance, with many great shadings provided by DiCaprio, but he’s fundamentally miscast in ways that his performance just can’t help. The ’60s and ’70s framing device is clunky and not nearly as effective as the ’20s and ’30s stuff, but without it the film would have no spine, no center. I think it’s a film that has to be taken seriously, for both its flaws and its strengths.
*Although, yes, it was pretty terrible makeup.
J. Edgar is one of the best comedies in recent years.
“The Lovely Bones”, anyone?
I think Stanley Tucci was nominated.
And that was a TERRIBLE caricature of a performance in a film filled with them. I think the Academy just wanted to nominate Tucci for *something*.
No, he was fantastic and the movie is great. But I’ve fought this fight already…
The movie is a mess, but Tucci is brilliant and by no means a caricature. Both he and Ronan make that movie work for me.
Only ten? Aren’t there at least ten of these “would-bes” every Oscar season?
Eh, not quite. Everyone throws out “Oscar buzz” but sometimes it’s dubious and not taken seriously by everyone, so why should it qualify for this? I was looking for a few classic recent examples and I think these 10 are the cream (so to speak) of that crop. I coud easily make another list of 10.
There’s actually a website dedicated to this:
[thishadoscarbuzz.tumblr.com]
Nice!
Aw, I still kind of like The Soloist. But it’s pretty hard to argue that it didn’t fail as Oscar bait.
wanted so badly to like the Soloist. The 2 leads are well cast and have good chemistry, I think all of Wright’s other films are very good, and It has an interesting story. Yet that movie is so boring.
Have you considered doing this from the other side? Something like “Ten Oscar Contenders That Came Out of Nowhere?” Not stuff like The Hurt Locker or that, but more movies that people knew about but just never guessed would be Oscar players (see The Secret Life of Walter Mitty).
I wouldn’t say that Walter Mitty is currently a surprise Oscar player though. We haven’t even seen it yet to be surprised by its chances.