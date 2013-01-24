10 pressing ‘Star Wars’ questions now that J.J. Abrams is directing

The news that J.J. Abrams is set to direct “Star Wars: Episode VII,” a film fans only dreamed of less than six months ago, came something of a surprise. Abrams had publicly claimed he’d passed on the gig because of deference to “Star Trek” fans and that he’d “rather watch in the audience.” Something changed though, and now the man who made “Trek” cool again will get a chance to reinvigorate George Lucas’ iconic series. The news spurs only more questions, however. Here are 10 that immediately came to mind.