Report: J.J. Abrams will direct new ‘Star Wars’ film for Disney

Disney has finally chosen a director for the first of many upcoming “Star Wars” films, and it’s none other than J.J. Abrams.

“It”s done deal with J.J.,” a source told Deadline, adding that “Argo” director Ben Affleck was also also in the running. LA Times also reported the news.

HitFix reached out to Disney, but has not received any official confirmation as of yet.

Producer Kathleen Kennedy reportedly pushed for Abrams, who will be pulling double-duty in sci-fi franchise land, having just finished directing the upcoming sequel “Star Trek Into Darkness.” Earlier, Abrams denied his involvement, citing scheduling difficulties. It’s fairly astounding to think that one person is now calling the shots on two of the biggest sic-fi franchises in Hollywood history.

Not much is known about the next “Star Wars” film (billed as “Episode VII”), other than it’s being written by Micheal Arndt (“Toy Story 3”), will form the basis of a new trilogy (at least) and that series creator George Lucas will be serving only as a consultant.

Rumors continue to swirl about the film’s plot and whether it will directly tie into the ongoing story of the Skywalker family as depicted in the previous six films which started with 19977’s original “Star Wars.”

“Star Wars: Episode VII” is scheduled to be released in 2015, and will be the first film in the beloved series since 2005′s “Episode III: Revenge of The Sith.”

What do you think of the news?

