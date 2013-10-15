10 Reality TV shows that we’d like to see come back

It’s hard to say goodbye, and when it comes to reality TV it’s something we have to do pretty often. There’s plenty of programming churn in the fast, cheap and often out of control world of reality, even when that means we’re left with lingering nostalgia (FYI, Bravo is airing a “Queer Eye for the Straight Guy” reunion Oct. 20 at 9:00 p.m.).
We rounded up a list of flawed but sometimes fabulous reality TV shows that have been taken off the air but might deserve a second chance. Some were great, some were weird, and some just had awesome potential. Here’s our list — and let us know yours, too.
No Superstar USA?
Or “The Mole” — I think we really could have done twenty of these.
“Kid Nation” was highly entertaining. This kid alone was a rockstar…
[www.youtube.com]
I can’t believe that you left off VH1’s “Bands on the Run.” It remains the best reality competition series I’ve ever seen (like “The Great Food Truck Race” but with music). Even though it’s been a little over 10 years since the first season, I still think VH1 should bring it back for another season–or at the very least release it on DVD.
I was gonna say VH1 gave us two great reality shows – Bands on the Run and Bands Reunited. We need both of them back.