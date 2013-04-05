10 Stories you might have missed: ‘Avatar’s’ Zoe Saldana in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’?

04.06.13 5 years ago 2 Comments

In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Marvel’s “Guardians of the Galaxy” may have found its Gamora in “Avatar” star Zoe Saldana. Also: “Anchorman 2” adds another big name, Liam Hemsworth flies to “The Raven,” Christopher Abbott exits HBO’s “Girls,” “The Walking Dead” upgrades three guest stars to regular cast members, Fiona Apple cancels lone 2013 date, M83 unveils their score to Tom Cruise’s “Oblivion,” and more. 

