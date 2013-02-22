In this week’s installment of 10 Stories you might have missed: Universal wants “Fifty Shades of Grey” in theaters next summer at the earliest. Also: “Rise of the Planet of the Apes'” Rupert Wyatt may direct Denzel Washington in “The Equalizer,” John Williams sounds interested in scoring “Star Wars,” Anne Hathaway stepping to the mic again for “Song One,” FOX gives “New Girl” and “Mindy Project” a post-“Idol” showcase, Another James Gandolfini project doesn’t go forward at HBO, Beyonce releases bonkers Mrs. Carter Show tour commercial, and more.

Catch up here: