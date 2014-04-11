10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Will ‘X-Men’s’ Jennifer Lawrence get her own film?

20th Century Fox

10 Stories You Might Have Missed: Will Jennifer Lawrence's Mystique be the next “X-Men: Days of Future Past” star to go solo? Also: “Man of Steel” producer David S. Goyer says it's “too early” for Warner Bros. to build a Marvel-style DC universe, James Gunn says “Guardians of the Galaxy” ties into “Avengers 3,” Drake will host the 2014 ESPYs, Shirley MacLaine is coming to “Glee,” Frank Ocean close to finishing new album, Madonna hits the studio with Natalia Kills and Martin Kierszenbaum, and more.

