10 ridiculous things we learned from the ‘Transformers: Age of Extinction’ trailer

Didn't think there was anything of value to learn from the trailer for a Michael Bay movie? Think again, because this “Transformers: Age of Extinction” preview is freaking educational as hell. From Dinobots to super-hot daughters to patriotism to Mark Wahlberg's frown lines, check out 10 things we learned from action-packed new clip in the gallery below.
I learned that I will not waste my money on seeing this movie.
I’m looking to seeing the big reveal in the movie when we learn that “Cade” is a great grandson of Chuck Yeager or something like that.