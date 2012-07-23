10 things we wanted to see in the ‘Man of Steel’ teaser

Yes, as a matter of fact, we do understand the meaning of the word “teaser.”
Nevertheless, HitFix staffers couldn’t help but feel just a tad disappointed that our first look at Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” held back as much as it did, with all the somber visuals and morose voice-over making it seem like a weepy Oscar-bait drama directed by Terrence Malick rather than the rousing superhero flick Superman fans have all been waiting for.
Of course we understand just how ridiculous and unfair it is to judge a film based on a 60-second trailer (for the record, we aren’t), and it’s not like we expected Warner Bros. to pack the entire movie into what is, after all, a teaser…and yet we can’t seem to stamp out our desire for more, right now.
Based on our own Drew McWeeny’s detailed description of the footage that was shown to Comic-Con attendees at the film’s Hall H presentation earlier this month, we know there’s a lot of stuff that they could’ve shown that they didn’t show, and…well yes, I suppose we can be patient. But withholding the goods can’t keep us from wishing -and on that note, we now bring you our list of ten things we wish we’d seen in the new teaser.
“Man of Steel” is slated for release on June 14, 2013.
Great, a gallery requesting that studios to be less bold and force more by-the-numbers blockbuster marketing campaigns down audiences’ throats. Just what we need.
Every suggestion on this list would turn a distinctive, enticing teaser into something extremely uninspired.
Anything else would have been more interesting than that boring teaser. they even got the flying scene wrong and that was a shot from 100 miles away. As teasers go it was terrible.
Speak for yourself. I love that teaser and have watched it several times.
SO I guess you like adverts for erectile dysfunction, the biggest catch and boring insurance companies/banks aswell. The teaser is one of the most boring things I have seen plus Superman is still wearing a unitard babies onesy so noting about this film looks good.
@Mandrake1979, I thought the teaser set the stage for Superman’s feelings of alienation from humanity, struggles to find himself, learning to fly in a scene that I was obviously much more impressed with than you, and set a tone for the film that seems more epic than just smashing stuff.
Sadly, I do not find that in adverts for erectile dysfunction. Otherwise I would probably be a bigger fan of those commercials. I mean, the Viagra commercial with Mike Ditka was half-amusing and half-depressing. So no, I’d much rather watch Superman than commercials for erectile dysfunction medications.
First of all, it’s just a teaser. And apparently you DON’T know what that means. TDKR teaser was also cryptic and undescriptive… but that’s the point. Just enough to get people talking. Second of all, what’s with the Terrence Malick dig? Completely unnecessary and unwarranted. The Tree of Life was fantastic, sorry if you think it was “somber Oscar-bait.” (which translates to “I didn’t get it.”)
The Tree of Life was by far my most favorite movie of 2011, it was the work of a major artist contemplating life’s biggest questions. It will be remembered long after The Artist is forgotten. And to suggest Malick is in some way making a movie as Oscar bait indicates a thorough lack of knowledge about Malick as an artist.
Think you guys took the comment about Terence Malik-esque shots a little personally and completely missed the point. It wasn’t a dig at Malick in the slightest. Go back and read the comment. It was wondering why they tried to church up the teaser — and presumably the film — by aping Malick’s composition and screen language. (The implication being that the serious, somber tone is reaching more for credibility than entertainment.) If anything, the shots in this teaser looked less like Snyder and more like a compilation of shots mimicking other, more accomplished filmmakers.
God grief! All these whingeing over a teaser. So is the list what you want from the trailer or the movie? Seriously this is not an interactive exercise. This is the visions they chose to get us intrigue and wanting to find out more. Let’s take a deep breathe and wait and see.
It’s a great teaser, and this is a sorry excuse for yet another slideshow. And yes, we know why you love giving us slideshows. It’s getting a wee bit ridiculous.
HitFix staff,
this is surely judging a trailer based on what’s not in it rather than what is.
I appreciate there’s a level of expectation involved given the iconic nature of the character (and the involvement of Snyder and Nolan) but we have to judge what we see, not what we wish we saw.
Personally I liked the teaser, not only did it sell me the idea of a movie about a (super)man grappling with who he is but that this would be a new film version of the character.
If you didn’t like it, that’s fine. Some people didn’t but to create a list compiled mostly of things like “the people in Hall H saw the Fortress of Solitude and I didn’t” struck me as missing out on the great things that are in this teaser.
All these Malick comparisons, to the man who made 300, is something of a wonder on it’s own.
I’m in.
Some of the things would indeed have turned that pointless “teaser” (which felt like: “Roland Emmerich presents: The Perfect Storm… of Tears!”) into watchable footage… but it’s still missing THE most important part…
Superman’s theme. It was absent. In its place there was some weepy nonsense, forgettable within 15 milliseconds of hearing it – and the final version is supposedly going to have Hans “Pull that new music that I’m supposed to compose out of that dusty bottom drawer, Klaus” Zimmer and his dour, bland, half-note synth noise instead of a score.
Russel Crowe’s voice is sooooo much better than Costner’s!! I didn’t know there were two trailers, so thanks, much better with Crowe’s voice.
You basically just wanted to see the movie? Just because you preface the article with “We understand what a teaser is” doesn’t make this any less of a useless article.
The comic con footage that was 2 and a half minutes was pretty good. No Zod, though, just panning up from his legs and stopping.
Honestly, less is more. I liked the trailer because it seemed epic, almost human.
Yeah, it’s a Superman movie. However, I appreciate a slow burn. After the over-saturation of, well, almost every movie on the planet, I appreciated the quieter, introspective feel. As for the more action-packed stuff? We’ll get that anyway. And we know we’ll see Superman punch somebody, and probably fly around a lot, and do crazy stuff. So I am more than fine with a trailer that was a total tease. I am glad they showed restraint. Particularly when we are going to have so much time to see several more. I realize I’ll be in the firm minority here, however I liked it.
The teasers did NOT contain “Terrence Malick-esque shots”, they contained Michael Bay-esque shots.
Stating the former gives Malick a bad name.
Really? The incredibly restrained teaser that showed no shaky-cam, crashes, punching, or explosions? That was Michael Bay-esque? Are you sure we’re talking about the same thing?
Yes, we are talking about the same thing:
Its Michael Bay, without the crashes, punching, or explosions (Sorry, I still consider the handheld being used to be “shaky-cam”).
Just watch his movies again (if you can) and leave out the crashes, punching, and explosions – THAT’S the trailer.
Unfortunately, I think if some people were completely honest with themselves they’d admit that a Superman film with Michael Bay-esque “Kodak Moments” is exactly what they want.
It used to be Kubrick, but I guess now when ever anyone wants to hyperbole a movie as being more “artistic” they’re going to name-drop Malick.
Sorry, that’s what I associate with Michael Bay. The teaser was pretty subdued, hence I never would have made that connection.
I would like a movie with some big action moments. However, I would also like a movie to actually BE artistic. Sans hyperbole and name-dropping. I just want a movie that combines the action and awe of a god amongst us doing what he is capable of with a bit of introspection and personalizing of the characters. I suppose that is why I actually liked the trailer.
I know you guys have to generate content on a daily basis, but can we just all agree that this “article” is just empty filler. The teaser that you describe has been done to death… go on YouTube & watch the teasers from all the other Superman movies if you want.
Besides, it’s clear that they’re gonna roll out more & more footage as the movie date gets closer. This teaser leaves so much unanswered that people are gonna be chomping at the bit for more. Pretty clever.
Funny thing: when I saw Batman last weekend this teaser caused the audience I was in to burst into applause twice. It’s a spectacular teaser with great imagery that announces a new take on the Superman mythos. Can’t wait to see it.
Five things we wanted to see in this “review”
1. More profanity
2. More invoking of TDKR
3. Less fairness just cuz it’s a teaser
4. Calls for Synder’s job
5. At least one wild prediction that this should be an Oscar nominee
Not sure why this article is posted as two separate ones but reposting my comment from the other over here:
Couldn’t agree with #10 more. After the dark, haunting, and nihilistic ‘Dark Knight Trilogy’, the contrast with Superman should be pointedly extreme. Instead, we get a trailer that’s downbeat and dour. Yes, treat Clark’s story with reverence and emotion, but don’t forget the fun and to inspire. That’s the essence of the character, no matter how relatable you want to make him.