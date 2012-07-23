10 things we wanted to see in the ‘Man of Steel’ teaser

Yes, as a matter of fact, we do understand the meaning of the word “teaser.”

Nevertheless, HitFix staffers couldn’t help but feel just a tad disappointed that our first look at Zack Snyder’s “Man of Steel” held back as much as it did, with all the somber visuals and morose voice-over making it seem like a weepy Oscar-bait drama directed by Terrence Malick rather than the rousing superhero flick Superman fans have all been waiting for.

Of course we understand just how ridiculous and unfair it is to judge a film based on a 60-second trailer (for the record, we aren’t), and it’s not like we expected Warner Bros. to pack the entire movie into what is, after all, a teaser…and yet we can’t seem to stamp out our desire for more, right now.

Based on our own Drew McWeeny’s detailed description of the footage that was shown to Comic-Con attendees at the film’s Hall H presentation earlier this month, we know there’s a lot of stuff that they could’ve shown that they didn’t show, and…well yes, I suppose we can be patient. But withholding the goods can’t keep us from wishing -and on that note, we now bring you our list of ten things we wish we’d seen in the new teaser.

Click on the gallery below for the full list, then let us know what you thought of the teaser in the comments!

“Man of Steel” is slated for release on June 14, 2013.