11 big questions we want answered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

The 67th Festival du Cannes is only a day away and as the last rain shower sweeps through the small French seaside town, the sun is ready to shine on the global film community's annual pow wow.

There are a slew of great filmmakers presenting films both in and out of competition, including David Cronenberg (“Maps to the Stars”), Atom Egoyan (“Captives”), Michel Hazanavicius (“The Search”), Bennett Miller (“Foxcatcher”), Jean-Luc Godard (“Adieu au Langage”), Mike Leigh (“Mr. Turner”) and Zhang Yimou (“Coming Home”), among others. With so many celebrated directors comes an impressive line-up of red-carpet-worthy stars, including Robert Pattinson, Channing Tatum, Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Tommy Lee Jones, Kristen Stewart and Julianne Moore.

Big directors? Big stars? That means we've got some big questions to ask about this year's festival. You can find them in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this post.

