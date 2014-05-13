11 big questions we want answered at this year’s Cannes Film Festival

The 67th Festival du Cannes is only a day away and as the last rain shower sweeps through the small French seaside town, the sun is ready to shine on the global film community's annual pow wow.
There are a slew of great filmmakers presenting films both in and out of competition, including David Cronenberg (“Maps to the Stars”), Atom Egoyan (“Captives”), Michel Hazanavicius (“The Search”), Bennett Miller (“Foxcatcher”), Jean-Luc Godard (“Adieu au Langage”), Mike Leigh (“Mr. Turner”) and Zhang Yimou (“Coming Home”), among others. With so many celebrated directors comes an impressive line-up of red-carpet-worthy stars, including Robert Pattinson, Channing Tatum, Jessica Chastain, Marion Cotillard, Tommy Lee Jones, Kristen Stewart and Julianne Moore.
Big directors? Big stars? That means we've got some big questions to ask about this year's festival. You can find them in the embedded gallery at the bottom of this post.
Agree? Disagree? Share your thoughts in the comments section.
Look for complete coverage on HitFix including reviews, awards commentary, interviews and more during the entire 2014 Cannes Film Festival May 14-24.
lol Full Winslet.
I just have a hunch that the critical consensus for Gosling’s “Lost River” will be the ever-popular “interesting failure” label, but of course, all of those movies have very passionate cult followings, and I think this one will follow suit. I can see it getting a Rotten Tomatoes score in the 60s but winding up on a few end of the year lists (especially among the younger internet crowd).
“Foxcatcher” is really the only film in this year’s competition lineup that I think will be a big Oscar player. But who knows? I just hope Cronenberg’s latest is good because he’s my favorite director, and I was disappointed in both of his last two films.
Cosmopolis is better than his Viggo Mortensen trilogy.
I was about to say that yours is a minority opinion, but 2 people liked your comment and no one liked mine, so maybe Cosmopolis is gaining a following after all.
Interesting you used the pic of Cronenberg and Pattinson to go with the question of which film will turn out to be the favorite. Maps to the Stars is the favorite of the oddsmakers to take home the Palm d’Or.
But I’m suspicious of Campion, she really seems to want a woman to win. I’m all for equality, but not at the sake of what’s really the best film.
I also think MTTS will be more shocking than The Rover. Some of Moore’s dialog in the latest clip shocked me. Cronenberg is holding nothing back.
I expect The Rover to possibly be the most powerful film, though. Both performances from the leads look amazingly moving.