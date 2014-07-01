11 Tweets to Soften the Blow of the World Cup Loss

World Cup. Yep, yep. Tough. Here are 11 people who attempted to make it better, and we applaud them for their efforts.

Frustrated by my poor knowledge of disparaging Belgian slurs. – Ana Gasteyer (@AnaGasteyer) July 1, 2014

VERY UPSET that every World Cup player is given a child before each game. – Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) July 1, 2014

I'm putting Tim Howard down as my emergency contact. – Liana Maeby (@lianamaeby) July 1, 2014

Every time #TimHoward saves a goal, I wanna make out with a stranger. #WorldCup – Tricia Romano (@tromano) July 1, 2014

No matter what happens @TimHowardGK wins. – Jeff Wild (@jiffywild) July 1, 2014

Yo which one is USA the red or white team #idontknowwhatimwatching – Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) July 1, 2014

Please imagine how pissed the World Cup crowd would be if at half time @AndrewRannells and I came out and sang “If I Loved You.” – Laura Benanti (@LauraBenanti) July 1, 2014

US facing elevated threat from highly coordinated foreign attackers bent on achieving anti-US goals. But enough about Belgium. – Ronan Farrow (@RonanFarrow) July 1, 2014

Tim Howard is Clapton. – Guy Endore-Kaiser (@GuyEndoreKaiser) July 1, 2014

