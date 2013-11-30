12 ‘Anchorman’-branded products we would totally buy from Ron Burgundy

#Will Ferrell
and 11.30.13 5 years ago

The “Anchorman” sequel certainly hasn’t been shy about announcing itself these past few months. From Dodge Durangos (which are apparently selling like gangbusters!) to a limited edition batch of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, Will Ferrell’s character Ron Burgundy has become the spokesman for quite a few products. But what if you’re lactose intolerant or morally allergic to trucks? We’ve come up with 12 “Anchorman”-branded products we would totally buy from Mr. Burgundy.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Will Ferrell
TAGSANCHORMANanchorman 2Anchorman The Legend ContinruesBRICK TAMLANDron burgundySTEVE CARELLWILL FERRELL

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 3 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 4 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 week ago 2 Comments
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP