The “Anchorman” sequel certainly hasn’t been shy about announcing itself these past few months. From Dodge Durangos (which are apparently selling like gangbusters!) to a limited edition batch of Ben and Jerry’s ice cream, Will Ferrell’s character Ron Burgundy has become the spokesman for quite a few products. But what if you’re lactose intolerant or morally allergic to trucks? We’ve come up with 12 “Anchorman”-branded products we would totally buy from Mr. Burgundy.
12 ‘Anchorman’-branded products we would totally buy from Ron Burgundy
Chris Eggertsen and Liana Maeby 11.30.13 5 years ago
Around The Web
TOPICS#Will Ferrell
Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 08.07.18 3 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
Philip Cosores 08.06.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
Philip Cosores 07.31.18 1 week ago
Join The Discussion: Log In With