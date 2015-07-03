12 Most ‘MURRICA Marvel Movie GIFS Ever

As we head towards the 4th of July weekend, Americans will celebrate freedom with copious amounts of grilled meat, multi-colored explosions, and enough beer to kill a small elephant. But what is more American than superheroes? Specifically the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After all, they have a dude named CAPTAIN AMERICA!

All of the MCU films are full of shout-outs to ‘Murrica, land of the aggressively friendly and home of the bald eagles spray painted with American flag motifs. But these 12 particular moments stand out among the crowd.

#1: America loves well-dressed man, a cocky attitude, and massive amounts of military explosions.

#2: We love coffee and WE CAN STOP WHENEVER WE WANT OH GOD I NEED MORE I”VE GOT THE SHAKES.

#3: A healthy disdain for authority is more American than apple pie.

#4: Snark is the national pastime.

#5: As is collecting expensive old things because just chill mom, it”s VINTAGE.

#6: We get kind of flustered if you call us soldiers after the cluster that was every war after WWII. We”re LIBERATORS.

#7: America is not afraid to call BS on our government using fear to ram through legislation (eventually).

#8: And we have succinct ways of dealing with disrespect.

#9: If you think we can”t get more patriotic, we”ll ACCEPT THAT CHALLENGE.

#10: Shouting “Truth, justice, and the American way” gives us the strength of 10 lumberjacks!

#11: No enemy is too big or too mean for us to smash into submission.