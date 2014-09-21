13 bad movies that need a good remake: ‘Catwoman,’ ‘Hudson Hawk’ and…’Avengers’?

Hollywood, listen up: stop remaking good movies. Start remaking the bad ones.

Look, we really didn't need another “RoboCop,” or another “Total Recall,” or another “Halloween.” Those movies were all perfectly fine in the first place! But there are plenty of not-so-great movies that could use an update, and we've put together a list of 13 (all from the '90s and early '00s) that deserve another go at the silver screen. From “Catwoman” to “Wild, Wild West” to – yes – “The Avengers” (ok, not the one you're thinking of), all of these titles deserve another shot at multiplex glory.

So which bad movies do you think deserve a remake? After scrolling through the gallery below, let us know in the comments.