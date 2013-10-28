13 best horror movies of the last 13 years

The term “horror classic” inevitably calls to mind decades-old films like “Halloween,” “The Exorcist” and “Bride of Frankenstein,” and yet the 21st century has seen its own fair share of indelible fright flicks, from Danny Boyle’s visionary “zombie” opus “28 Days Later” to last year’s meta-meta horror-comedy “The Cabin in the Woods.”
Speaking of that – and with Halloween just around the corner – HitFix staffers decided to put their favorite horror films from the past 13 years (ok, 13 years and 10 months) up for a vote, with the final tally representing a diverse set of macabre gems that’ll be sure to spice up anyone’s All Hallow’s Eve 2013 viewing list.
You can check out the full list in the gallery below.
As the other movie that reignited Humanity’s love for Zombies I have always preferred the Dawn of the Dead remake over 28 Days later based solely on the third act of 28 Days being really lame. Also, Shawn of the Dead is awesome and I understand your points but it is NOT a horror movie.
When Shaun of the Dead gets violent, it can be grisly. The threat of the zombies is not just a comedic device and the results of the zombie rampage is as shocking and heartbreaking as it is funny. Movies can have elements of different genres. Shaun of the Dead is a comedy. It IS also a horror film.
Wow, I expected one or two names on that list that I don’t agree with, but not four, which’s inclusion made me downright angry! (I will elaborate on them later. I’m on my way to work.)
Yeah, Let the Right one in!
I liked Eden Lake, which might have made its way onto a list of mine, as would Snyder’s Dawn of the Dead remake and Alexandre Aja’s The Hills have Eyes.
Wow, what a great list of horror films. I’ve seen a few ‘best of horror’ lists but this is by far the best and certainly well thought out. The only issue I have is Shaun of the Dead. Yes, comedy and horror mixes well but it’s a totally separate genre and, in my opinion, you can’t have any comedy in true horror films. Apart from that, nice list!
American Psycho is a comedy and doesn’t belong on this list.
hey! they finally added Like buttons!
click
Rec is scarier than anything on this list.
Completely agree. I would also agrue that REC 2 is one of the best sequels to come out in ages. Every bit as good as the first.
Eden Lake really needs on this list.
My personal top 5 (in no particular order) would be 28 days later, the conjuring, let the right one in, the evil dead remake, and cabin in the woods. These are admittedly more mainstream, but were all gamechangers to me. I dont disagree with the inclusion of sotd or pans labyrinth, but i see them in other genres first (comedy and fantasy). I think theyre wise choices for the list, but i do question 28 weeks later. I really felt like it forced a sequel
At this point in my life it’s REALLY hard to unnerve me. The Conjuring did just that. I can’t believe that was left out of the list.
I definitely would have included two French films: “Them” and “Inside”. And “In My Skin” is pretty damn good, as well.
Haven’t seen Them, but Inside should definitely be there.
Also enjoyed Lovely Molly quite a bit.
As well as a movie called Martyrs
Wrong about the Descent ending. The original screened in the UK ending is fantastic and actually makes total narrative sense as opposed to the audience tested feelgood ending the Americans got.
Shame to see Rec isn’t on the list, but fair enough… some great horror movies there.
But, I have to say, I think The Mist is one of the worst films ever made (that tried to be good at least).
The motions the characters go through are either completely forced or not earned in anyway.
Just awful, sad to see it on the list.
“Let the right one in” is actually a remake and the original, while in a different language, is much better.
“Let the Right One In” is the original, actually. “Let Me In” is the title of the American remake.
I thought the American version ‘Let Me In’ was better. I think the director took more chances and made it a little more interesting. Chloe Moretz and Richarrd Jenkins were great. The original is still great though.
I would like to add “MAY” to this list. It was unnerving to watch an otherwise adorable girl slip into true madness.
I quite like the Japanese horror Suicide Club. Step aside seppuku, there’s a whole ‘nother game in town. Pop culture destroys the fabric of society? A blend of realism and surrealism in a cultural landscape that is grappling with an avalanche of change against a tide of tradition. A refreshing take on what is really scary, but may not fully translate to an American audience. Even so, it is certainly weird and gruesome enough to transfix and the disturbing subject matter itself is universal.
I just saw Antichrist uncut. I think I’ll be sick for a week now. That was just way too much shock.
Wolf Creek was garbage and Antichrist was mostly boring.
I see that “Let the Right One In” made it to the list but the very good American remake did not. Why? Personally, the remake “Let Me In” was just as good if not better. Scary, great writing, fantastic Direction and cinematography, sound, music, and outstanding performances by the leads. I think if this wasn’t a remake then more people would give it it’s props. But, because it’s a remake, it automatically gets lost in the shuffle. And I think it’s a shame.
Also, the first “Paranormal Activity” was low budget but affective. No love?
Insidious, Rob Zombie’s Halloween remake,Ju-On (The Grudge in US) (Japan Version scarier. Inside also could have been on this list over some of the Comedy/Horror mixes. Good as they maybe, the 1990’s horror movie list didn’t have Buffy the Vampire Slayer so why include SOTD to this (really liked SOTD, just not scary imo.)
I am always on the lookout for good horror films I haven’t seen, and since all the movies I had already seen on this list were great, I thought I should see the rest. Big mistake. Of the ones I hadn’t seen, The Mist was passable, but Wolf Creek and Pulse were simply garbage.
Pulse may be the worst horror film I have ever seen, and one of the worst movies of any kind. I and others subjected ourselves to it today– it is terribad. Completely incoherent plot, bizarre and senseless character motivations, worst dialogue writing of all time (or possible worst translating?). Really, really bad CGI.
I agree with comments below that Rec and the Dawn of the Dead remake belong on the list. Maybe none of you guys saw Rec? Also, I don’t see how The Others by Amenabar doesn’t make this list. Especially over utter garbage like Pulse and Wolf Creek, or the utterly flawed The Mist. Hell, Cabin Fever and Hostel were better than that crap.
I loved sinister scary and excellent. Horror. Film the best in last decade. Undoubtedly
so bad im reading comments hoping to find a scary movie, and people are wanting “inside” on this list. Glad its not because I read its arguably the scariest movie of the decade and its NOT. A bunch of pregnant women must have watched the movie and thought it was scary. blood isnt scary. paranormal activity, the conjuring, insidious, even the ring were pretty good horror films.
