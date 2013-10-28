13 best horror movies of the last 13 years

The term “horror classic” inevitably calls to mind decades-old films like “Halloween,” “The Exorcist” and “Bride of Frankenstein,” and yet the 21st century has seen its own fair share of indelible fright flicks, from Danny Boyle’s visionary “zombie” opus “28 Days Later” to last year’s meta-meta horror-comedy “The Cabin in the Woods.”

Speaking of that – and with Halloween just around the corner – HitFix staffers decided to put their favorite horror films from the past 13 years (ok, 13 years and 10 months) up for a vote, with the final tally representing a diverse set of macabre gems that’ll be sure to spice up anyone’s All Hallow’s Eve 2013 viewing list.

You can check out the full list in the gallery below.

