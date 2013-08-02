13 Must-See acts at Lollapalooza 2013: Nine Inch Nails, Ghost BC, Postal Service

#Chance The Rapper #Kendrick Lamar
08.02.13 5 years ago

The 2013 edition of Lollapalooza kicks off today (2) at Chicago”s Grant Park. The Aug. 2-4 fest boasts a stellar line-up this year with such big names as Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Mumford & Sons, Phoenix and Queens of the Stone Age, as well as cool developing acts like Chance the Rapper, Emeli Sande, Icona Pop, and Two Door Cinema Club. There are time conflicts galore for music fans, but to help muddle through, here”s our list of 13 Must-See Acts. And remember, if you can”t be there, Lollapalooza”s YouTube channel will live stream nearly two dozen performances.

Who is on your must-see list? 

 

Around The Web

TOPICS#Chance The Rapper#Kendrick Lamar
TAGSBaronessbeach houseCHANCE THE RAPPERchicagoERIC CHURCHGhost BCGrant ParkKendrick LamarLollapalooza 2013MUMFORD AND SONSmust see actsNINE INCH NAILSShovels and RopeThe Curethe postal service

Listen To This

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 2 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 3 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 6 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.23.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP