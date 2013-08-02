13 Must-See acts at Lollapalooza 2013: Nine Inch Nails, Ghost BC, Postal Service

The 2013 edition of Lollapalooza kicks off today (2) at Chicago”s Grant Park. The Aug. 2-4 fest boasts a stellar line-up this year with such big names as Nine Inch Nails, The Cure, Mumford & Sons, Phoenix and Queens of the Stone Age, as well as cool developing acts like Chance the Rapper, Emeli Sande, Icona Pop, and Two Door Cinema Club. There are time conflicts galore for music fans, but to help muddle through, here”s our list of 13 Must-See Acts. And remember, if you can”t be there, Lollapalooza”s YouTube channel will live stream nearly two dozen performances.

Who is on your must-see list?