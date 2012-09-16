With Ryan Gosling slated to make his directorial debut on the recently-announced “How to Catch a Monster” starring Christina Hendricks, it got us to thinking about other prominent actors who have gone behind the camera over the years – particularly those who managed to show a spark of real talent and artistry in their newly-chosen field. Most intriguing, perhaps, are those actors you wouldn’t have necessarily expected to make the transition successfully – or in some cases, those who surprised most for their ability to helm a film seemingly outside their comfort zone.

Resulting from this spark of an idea is our following list of 15 actors who made surprisingly good directors – some old, some new, all unexpected.

After scrolling through the gallery below, let us know who you think we missed – or who we shouldn’t have included – in the comments.