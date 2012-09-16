With Ryan Gosling slated to make his directorial debut on the recently-announced “How to Catch a Monster” starring Christina Hendricks, it got us to thinking about other prominent actors who have gone behind the camera over the years – particularly those who managed to show a spark of real talent and artistry in their newly-chosen field. Most intriguing, perhaps, are those actors you wouldn’t have necessarily expected to make the transition successfully – or in some cases, those who surprised most for their ability to helm a film seemingly outside their comfort zone.
Resulting from this spark of an idea is our following list of 15 actors who made surprisingly good directors – some old, some new, all unexpected.
After scrolling through the gallery below, let us know who you think we missed – or who we shouldn’t have included – in the comments.
you left out Mel Gibson…
what about jared leto??
Mel Gibson, Rob Reiner, and Ben Stiller are some big omissions from this list. While not a film director (yet), Bryan Cranston directed multiple episodes of “Malcom in the Middle” and 2 episodes of “Breaking Bad”.
where is kevin costner? mel gibson?
both actors won oscars for their directing!!
No Sarah Polley, huh?
That was what I was going to post.
Agree.
Where is Danny DeVito on that list?
Charles Laughton????? Kevin Costner???? or Mel Gibson??? or is this list more about current popularity than any actual directorial talent?
Sarah Polley’s omission surprised me a bit.
Why are the surprisingly good? Why not just good? They make movies for a living, why would it be surprising they can make good ones?
As aforementioned – Mel Gibson is a glaring omission. Seriously…I know he’s nuts, but come on, BRAVEHEART!!
Also Ben Stiller – Tropic Thunder
Clint Eastwood – almost everything he’s directed.
We could even go older-school with Charlie Chaplin and Gene Kelly. There’s LOTS missing, lots of good actor-directors before Angelina Jolie should even be included.
Sorry – I meant Kevin Costner, not Clint Eastwood…
Please explain to me how Mel Gibson is not on this list.
He’s on the official Hollyweird Hate List and thus not to be spoken of in anything but the least-favorable terms. His entire career is being erased because he’s become an off-screen train wreck.
You’d think he’d drugged and sodomized a 13-year-old girl and then fled justice or something, except that sort of thing doesn’t cost you anything in this business and you will get an Oscar, too!
Oh, and Hollyweird still hasn’t forgiven his making $612 million with My Big Fat Roman Crucifixion.
ED HARRIS? HUH? Agree with most comments, what the hell happened to Mel Gibson, Sarah Polley, Kevin Costner, or Ben Stiller. I think all four are better directors than Angelina Jolie, Ed Harris, Jodie Foster, and Denzel Washington.
For at least half of those, one has to say “That’s your idea of a good director? Really?”.
And besides some of the absent names already noticed, you are forgetting a few:
John Ford
Charlie Chaplin
Buster Keaton
Vittorio de Sica
Woody Allen
Roman Polanski
Surely, they are worth a mention? They were all pretty good, I hear.