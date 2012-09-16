15 actors who made surprisingly good directors

#Ben Affleck
and 09.17.12 6 years ago 17 Comments

With Ryan Gosling slated to make his directorial debut on the recently-announced “How to Catch a Monster” starring Christina Hendricks, it got us to thinking about other prominent actors who have gone behind the camera over the years – particularly those who managed to show a spark of real talent and artistry in their newly-chosen field. Most intriguing, perhaps, are those actors you wouldn’t have necessarily expected to make the transition successfully – or in some cases, those who surprised most for their ability to helm a film seemingly outside their comfort zone.

Resulting from this spark of an idea is our following list of 15 actors who made surprisingly good directors – some old, some new, all unexpected.

After scrolling through the gallery below, let us know who you think we missed – or who we shouldn’t have included – in the comments.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Ben Affleck
TAGSActors turned directorsANGELINA JOLIEBEN AFFLECKCLINT EASTWOODDENZEL WASHINGTONdrew barrymoreED HARRISgeorge clooneyJODIE FOSTERJON FAVREAUKenneth BranaghPENNY MARSHALLRALPH FIENNESrobert redfordRon Howard

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 6 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP