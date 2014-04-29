17 Great Twitter Reactions To Star Wars Casting Announcement

#Star Wars
04.29.14

With rumors flying fast and furious as Harrison Ford, Carrie Fisher, and Mark Hamill were spotted in London yesterday, Disney/Lucasfilm had to pull the trigger on their Star Wars casting announcement. A photo of the first table read for Episode VII was released along with the full cast list. And the Internet promptly exploded. As it does. Here were some of the best responses in order of amusement to me in no particular order 

#1 – We all know our relationship with Star Wars is like First Love™.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#2 – Adam Driver is the villain and nothing is more universally reviled than folk music.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#3 – Whoever this was, we will hunt you down. You will pay for playing with our hearts.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#4 – So that's what was missing from the first table read.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#5 – And of course it'd be outrageous to think black women even exist in another galaxy.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#6 – And you thought these two breaking news stories weren't related. Ha!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#7 – Can't be any worse than Jar Jar Binks.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#8 – Don't lie. You're all secretly hoping Weird Al is composing these songs as we speak.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#9 – In hindsight, maybe the prequels weren't so bad…

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#10 – That is one controversial stance you have there Rob.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#11 – But not as rare as I would have thought? 

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#12 – A zombie Force ghost, naturally.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#13 – Soon this news will be digested and the Beast will hunger for more leaks. MORE!

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#14 – Hopefully IKEA sends Abrams a really nice edible bouquet.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#15 – It appears the plague that wiped out 97% of human women in the Star Wars galaxy is multi-generational. Such a terrible tragedy.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#16 – If we're lucky, maybe JJ will even let them pass the Bechdel test.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

#17 – The most concise accurate description of any beloved resurrected franchise ever.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Around The Web

TOPICS#Star Wars
TAGSAbramsEpisode VIIJJ ABRAMSnew star wars castStar WarsStar Wars casting

Listen To This

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.06.18 11 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 4 days ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 7 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP