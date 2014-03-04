Judith Hill of ’20 Feet From Stardom’: Debut album set for summer release

#The Voice
03.04.14 4 years ago

Judith Hill, who background singer who appeared prominently in Oscar-winning documentary “20 Feet From Stardom,” will step into the spotlight this summer when her debut album comes out on The Cherry Party/Sony Music.

Hill, who appeared on season four of “The Voice,” appears on Josh Groban”s new single, “Remember When It Rained,” and opened for Groban this past fall.

As Hill told Hitfix”s Katie Hasty on the red carpet for The Independent Spirit Awards, where the film also snagged best documentary, she and her fellow singers were ready to get a little sleep, following the arduous campaign season. She better rest up since she”ll be back on the promotion trail in a few months to push her new album.

