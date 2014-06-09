20 Movie Sequels That Are Better Than The Original

It's the rare sequel that lives up to the original much less surpasses it, but with both “22 Jump Street” and “How to Train Your Dragon 2” racking up claims of “better than the first” in advance of their respective openings this weekend, we thought it might be time to take a look back at other followups that bested their predecessors in terms of overall quality. Of course, “quality” is a subjective measurement, so if you disagree with any of our choices let us know how wrong we are in the comments.
After checking out our full list below, vote in the poll further down to let us know which sequels you think are better than their predecessors.
I like how this list doesn’t just give easy stock answers, but has some controversial choices (TEMPLE OF DOOM, ALIENS, TOY STORY 3). I’m not saying I agree with all of these, but I think it makes it a much better article.
The only choice I would strongly disagree with is Toy Story 3 which I found to be by far the weakest of that trilogy. I’m a little surprised to not see Lethal Weapon 2 on the list. That movie is the blueprint for how all action movie sequels should be. It’s arguably Shane Black’s best work as a screenwriter.
I’d also add for consideration, Magnum Force which I always preferred to Dirty Harry.
The oldest movies are winning that’s Suprising. But Don’t care.
Yeesh Dan. I understand it’s kind of hip to rag on ‘The Dark Knight’ on the Internet now, but “a grand mess, with a seemingly unfinished ending, wasting of Two-Face and a dead-end romance”? You’re trying a little too hard there.
Brock – I wrote that blurb because I think “The Dark Knight” is a great movie. It was my favorite movie of that year. I’ve seen it a dozen times and I don’t rewatch movies very often. But it *is* a mess. It’s a GRAND mess. I’m sorry I had the temerity to have words of criticism in a blurb that praised the movie extensively. I should have just said it’s a perfect movie. Sigh.
-Daniel
Come on, Dan. That’s pretty passive-aggressive.
I would have also added to the unfinished ending: “…which consists of a corny moral speech between two actors with hilarious silly voices, about how good people still exist and other good people have to do good things, so that those good people keep believing in good things.”
Chesterfield – The last sentence is passive aggressive. The rest is a pretty apt — If I say so myself — point that it ought to be acceptable to have a nuanced opinion on something you like without be accused of “trying to hard” and jumping on some Internet bandwagon that doesn’t actually exist.
-Daniel
@DAN – Well, the last THREE sentences are passive-aggressive, and I would argue that it’s not exactly easy to communicate nuanced opinion in a short blurb like that. You did spend a good bit of it complaining about the film and, I would actually agree with Brock, that seems to be a thing these days when it comes to that particular trilogy. But hey, I’m honestly not trying to pick a fight with you here, just… you know, as the man said: “I want everybody to be friends. You, me, the Dane…”
I agree with most here but not Temple of Doom. By far the worse of the original three. Lame dialogue and inferior acting. Not a big fan.
Agreed. Rest of them I can see or see being arguable but I’ve never seen this claim before. Goofy cult, Data as comic sidekick, absurd for anything outside of The Goonies roller coaster mining car ride, amazingly annoying and useless female costar, etc. Not to say it doesn’t have its good stuff obviously, but no better than the first at all.
Evil Dead 2 >>> Evil Dead. Frickin’ funny as hell!
“Who’s laughing now? Who’s laughing now?”
Hahahahahahaha!
I think NOT “Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom”. That film has its fans, and maybe rightfully so, but come on… better than “Raiders of the Lost Ark”?
“Star Trek II” is a no-brainer, as is “The Dark Knight” although I just rewatched “Batman Begins” and that film holds up beautifully.
Also, I like “From Russia with Love” more than “Goldfinger”. I know GF is generally considered to be “the best Bondfilm”, but FRwL is actually a lot cooler.
Great list. I have very few disagreements, but you guys forgot “The Raid 2”.
Ah yes, the Indy “trilogy”. Raiders, Temple and Crystal Skull. (There was also a failed father/son sitcom pilot about the holy grail, but I think that was one of those Cannon Studios QUATERMAIN movies.)
Definitely aliens as the best sequel ever but I still think raiders and terminator are better than their sequels. How about Rocky 2 anyone?
I haven’t watched Rocky 2, but I always wondered what was up with it? Nobody ever seems to talk about it! It’s always Clubber Lang here and Ivan Drago there and how bad part 5 was and how good part 6, but something seems to make people not care for part 2.
Rocky II is unbearably boring. It’s a slog.
Do yourself a favor. If ever watching a Rocky Marathon, skip all the way to the point where Adrian comes out of her “coma” after giving birth. That’s when the training montage begins just before Superfight II.
Only one that is worth arguing about is Temple of Doom. Don’t get me wrong, the film has some great things going on (Harrison Ford is on fire in this one), but Kate Capshaw and Short Round are nearly unwatchable. And the scene with the inflatable boat? Idiotic. That can’t be said about anything from Raiders.
Some of these films are intriguing. I too love Aliens far more than Alien. I know it’s not “cool” to admit it, but I do. For me, Bill Paxton just owns everything in that film, and damned if him as Hudson doesn’t still make me laugh hysterically.
There are also some other no-brainers, like Star Trek II and The Dark Knight.
And then… sigh… then there is just some ridiculousness.
Gremlins 2? Really?
I hope I never, ever meet anyone who tells me Temple of Doom is better than Raiders.
First of all, ToD doesn’t belong on this list. It isn’t a sequel. It’s a prequel. So there is a failure of basic comprehension of the rules, if not a failure in taste alone. ;-)
And Addams Family 2 over Addams Family is also a head-scratcher. The first film is so perfect in tone and execution. The second film is a mess. And not even a “Grand” or “Grande” mess.
Weird, weird choices. I know it’s all subjective, and I’m willing to cede that, but I will fight anyone who says ToD is better than Raiders. Behind the gym, 3:45, after final bell. :-)
Matt – I agree w/ your specified choices wrt (mis)direction, but maybe less so re: strength.
I’d also add Hellboy, Blade, Toy Story, and rather emphatically, Star Wars IV, as the better installments. But then again, I lend much more credit to original components above ‘same, but different’ rehashed modules.
And on that note, I leave you w/ some (spontaneous) singing Gremlins that readily bests their (obviously rehearsed) musical number from 2: [www.youtube.com]
Now then, do you really *still* want to fight after school wrt ToD? Or maybe just maniacally laugh at the sheer absurdity… ;)
Oh, I’m always up for a fight.
Just as long as it’s followed by sharing a beer. Preferably not an over-hopped, super-bitter American IPA. ;-)
Good god…I realize that art is subjective, I do, and one person’s favorite thing in the world is another person’s least favorite thing. That being said, ANYBODY who honestly thinks that Temple of Doom is better than Raiders lacks a fundamental understanding of what those films are about…and, honestly, probably films in general.
Gremlins 2 was garbage. Doesn’t anyone remember the stupid scene with Hulk Hogan? Awful !! How the hell did that movie end up on this list.
Gremlins 2 is my favorite Joe Dante film. By the time we hit the halfway point, we’re on the way to pure cartoon anarchy and it’s glorious. Probably the most batsh@t insane film ever released by a major studio.
Not really: Terminator 2 was better than the original, The Empire Strikes Back was way better than the original, Godfather II was as good as the first one, but all the others were worse, even only for a bit in some cases, than the original. BTW, Aliens is not comparable in any way to Alien, firstly because the original is a horror movie and the “sequel” is an action movie with no horror elements (secondly, Alien is a great movie, Aliens is a Cameron movie)
This list definitely needs “Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls”, no doubt. I would even say “Hot Shots: Part Deux” as well.
Shrek 2
Missing Superman II and The Road Warrior. I dont really consider any Bond films as “sequels” with the exception of Quantom of Solace, which blows